Travis Kelce Plays Better When Taylor Swift Attends His Games

Watch the Chiefs tight end react to “T-Swift attendance stats” on his “New Heights” podcast.

(Left: Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management , Right: Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

It seems that Taylor Swift’s good “Karma” might just be rubbing off on Travis Kelce.

The chart-topping megastar and Kansas City Chiefs tight end are arguably pop culture’s biggest couple right now. And NFL analysts, who are always searching for more statistics to share with home viewers in between plays, have crunched the numbers on Kelce’s performance when Swift is in attendance.

Well, those numbers got back to the man himself on an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce.

“I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but when T. Swift is at the game, you’re averaging 99 yards,” Jason said. “And when you’re left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game.”

“How can I not be aware of this?” Travis responded, joking that he does worse when “left to his own devices.”

CBS just ran this ‘You Belong with TE” graphic — comparing Travis Kelce’s stats with/without Taylor Swift in attendance: pic.twitter.com/A8vtvvmAvS — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 22, 2023

As the New York Post points out, Jason went on to say that “not only is social media noticing,” but that Chiefs head coach Andy “Big Red” Reid directly addressed Kelce’s T-Swift attendance stats after their win over the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday.

Quoting Reid, Jason said, “’Kelce is getting better with time, Taylor can stay around all she wants.’”

Travis laughed off the comment, saying, “I love Coach Reid man. What a guy. Listen, when you’re getting Big Red’s approval and blessings, you know you’re doing something right.”

The T-Swift attendance numbers originated from a CBS graphic that was broadcast during the recent Chiefs-Rams game. After the graphic appeared, NFL commentator and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said he was impressed with how Kelce is handling the scrutiny.

“The way it’s presented, it makes people think, ‘Does he care about football?’ Yes, this guy loves football more than anybody, and this will not affect anything,” Romo predicted, per Yahoo.

Romo joked that if anything, Kelce’s time in T-Swift’s spotlight will help his on-field performance “because you can’t go anywhere or do anything with all the people chasing you around.”

One thing’s for sure: As long as Kelce and Swift are an item, the T-Swift attendance stats will keep on coming.