UFC Announces $7.7 Billion Deal With Paramount And CBS, Ending Pay-Per-View Model

“For the first time ever, fans in the US will have access to all UFC content without a pay-per-view model, making it more affordable and accessible to view the greatest fights on a massive platform,” said UFC boss Dana White.

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The UFC is heading to Paramount+ and CBS in 2026. The world’s leading MMA promotion has finalized a seven-year, $7.7 billion deal with the platforms, Dana White and Paramount announced Monday.

White confirmed the blockbuster move in a post on Instagram, saying it “puts UFC amongst the biggest sports in the world.” His full statement read:

“This historic deal with Paramount and CBS is incredible for UFC fans and our athletes. For the first time ever, fans in the U.S. will have access to all UFC content without a pay-per-view model, making it more affordable and accessible to view the greatest fights on a massive platform. This deal puts UFC amongst the biggest sports in the world. The exposure provided by Paramount and CBS networks under this new structure is a huge win for our athletes and anyone who watches and loves this sport.”

The deal is only for UFC’s U.S. rights. Paramount would like to buy the MMA outfit’s international rights when they become available, the company said in a release confirming the news. Yahoo! Sports shared further details:

It’s a bold, new step for the UFC. Under the new deal, it’s ditching the pay-per-view model. All UFC events—including 13 numbered shows and 30 Fight Nights—will be included as part of a normal subscription with Paramount+. Select numbered events will be simulcast on CBS. Under UFC’s previous rights deal, premium events could only be viewed via pay-per-view. Fans looking to watch events under UFC’s current rights deal need to own an ESPN+ subscription and pay an additional $79.99 for premium UFC fights. That model will continue through 2025, so any fans who want to watch UFC 319 on Saturday will still need to go through that process.

Starting in 2026, all fans will need to watch any UFC event is a subscription to Paramount+. In the meantime, fight fans can watch UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis try to ruin the perfect record of Khamzat Chimaev on August 16 at UFC 319 in Chicago. Watch the fight trailer below.