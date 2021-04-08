Valerie Loureda, Bellator MMA's Next Big Star, Returns May 7

Meet the 22-year-old MMA phenom and Instagram sensation who fights Hannah Guy at Bellator 258.

Bellator MMA

Valerie Loureda is headed back to the Bellator cage. The popular 22-year-old flyweight will take on Hannah Guy at Bellator 258, Maxim.com can exclusively reveal.

Loureda, 3-0, is one of the brightest young prospects on the Bellator roster.

The taekwondo specialist, who trains alongside the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier and Joanna Jedrzejczyk at the famed American Top Team facility in South Florida, made her professional mixed martial debut with the Viacom-owned promotion at Bellator 216 in 2019, shutting the lights off on Colby Fletcher with a volley of first-round punches.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Bellator MMA

Loureda made her second Bellator appearance at Bellator 222 later that year, picking up a unanimous decision victory over Larkyn Dasch.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Bellator MMA

Her third and most recent fight occurred at Bellator 243 in August of 2020, when she flattened Tara Graff with a dazzling second-round punch. That victory—and her post-fight celebration—promptly went viral.

In Guy, 2-1, Loureda will take on a prospect of a similar experience level. Guy made her pro debut with Summit FC in 2019, submitting Jenny Clausius with an arm bar. She then lost a split decision to Kayla Hracho in her second fight, before getting back on track with a rear-naked choke defeat of Vanessa Marie Grimes in August of 2020.

Bellator 258 goes down inside Montville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun on Friday, May 7. The card, which will be topped by a bantamweight title fight between champion Juan Archuleta and challenger Sergio Pettis, and co-headlined by a light heavyweight fight between UFC transplants Anthony “Rumble” Johnson and Yoel Romero, will air on Showtime.

In the meantime, fans can follow Loureda's Instagram to stay up to date on her fight news and latest photos and videos.