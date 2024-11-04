Viva Las Vegas Grand Prix: Sin City Revs Up For Epic Formula 1 Weekend

Score tickets for a high-octane Vegas Grand Prix weekend of racing, parties and VIP events Nov. 21-23.

“Viva Las Vegas! Viva Las Vegas!” an elated Max Verstappen could be heard howling through his headset to teammates as he crossed the checkered flag at last year’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. And while you could simply chalk that euphoria up to the Flying Dutchman securing his 18th win of the 2023 season, the reality was much more than that. For Verstappen famously blasted Sin City’s debut competition as “99 percent show, 1 percent sporting event” early on, but when all was said and done he’d markedly reversed his position on the Las Vegas spectacle.

“I hope everyone enjoyed it, we definitely did,” gushed the three-time Drivers’ Champion. “Excited to come back here next year and try to do something similar.”

Verstappen was not alone in his jubilation at what many consider one of the year’s best races. Marred by early track trouble—most notably a loose manhole cover that caused debilitating damage to Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari—those early ails were quickly rendered nil with a brilliant takeoff. Nearly instantly Max overtook Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc at pole position and continued a thrilling slugfest between the two for most of the 50 laps of the 3.85-mile street track. Eventually Verstappen bested the Ferrari driver, on his way to securing the season’s coveted Drivers’ Championship.

For his part, even though he settled for second place on the podium, Leclerc enjoyed the duel as much as others. “There was no better race for a first race in Vegas,” the Monégasque driver admitted at the FIA post-race press conference. “The energy around the city is incredible.… We should have more races like that because it was really enjoyable.”

And while by nearly all standards the debut Las Vegas Grand Prix smashed the success button, this sophomore effort should be even better. Keep in mind Formula One owner Liberty Media invested north of $600 million for that first LVGP, making it the costliest of all 24 races, so the foundation is already there.

However, new spectacles like the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli series will only pile on to the excitement, adding another racing series blasting down the iconic Las Vegas Strip. New partner Fontainebleau Las Vegas unveils its famous LIV brand on the Paddock Club Rooftop, transforming “LIV on the Grid” into an open-air nightclub, while Gordon Ramsay will bring his “Ramsay’s Garage” to the paddock, feeding eager fans his gastronomic wonders just feet away from F1 cars whizzing by.

There will even be a 2,600-square-foot “Las Vegas Skate Circuit” on the same Paddock Club Rooftop where guests can ice-skate and enjoy the weekend. Lastly, spaces like the T-Mobile Stage will boast live performances by superstars Ludacris, Alesso, OneRepublic, Chromeo, The Beaches and more, while Outkast’s Big Boi, Snakehips and Vandelux will light up the Heineken Silver Stage.

“With the largest global audience in Las Vegas history, the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix took the city and the racing world by storm,” Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, tells Maxim ethusiastically.

“The sheer spectacle of this challenging course set against the lights of the Las Vegas Strip—paired with brand-new fan experiences, top-tier entertainment, amazing food-and-beverage activations citywide—we couldn’t be more excited for year two!”

Hill notes the additional steps organizers made to improve the entire weekend, including adding more general-admission tickets—which counted less than a thousand last year, leaving a lot of eager fans in the lurch—and earlier start times for both the free practice and qualifying races. “We want to make it easier for fans to experience everything Formula One and Las Vegas have to offer over this electrifying weekend,” Hill vows.

Watch at Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Las Vegas is back with a full 10 days of Ultimate Race Week programming. Last year’s festivities included a screening of the Ferrari film hosted by Patrick Dempsey, a highly exclusive red carpet soirée attended by drivers, and even a pop-up with seven-time Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton. The Wynn Grid Club activation opens The Paddock Club to fans, offering them premier seating, a dedicated service manager, concierge services and private F1 experiences throughout the Ultimate Race Week, including practice sessions and qualifying in addition to the main race.

“Our location at The Paddock Club provides guests the ideal vantage point to watch the race,” says Wynn Resorts’ Brian Gullbrants, noting members will have unobstructed views of the first turn right off the grid—“where all the action is”—in addition to peering directly into the pits below. Perhaps most importantly, they’ll have clear sightlines of the grid to witness both the volcanic start of the race and unforgettable checkered-flag finish. “Wynn Grid Club is the most exclusive ticket that week,” says Wynn’s North America COO, “and the only place to be if you want to be in the middle of all the fast F1 action.” The Wynn Grid Club Package includes three nights’ accommodation and two tickets with access to the Club, starting at $65,000.

