Errol Spence Jr. Vs. Danny Garcia: How To Watch, Stream and Buy Pay-Per-View Fight Featuring Rising Boxing Star

The welterweight superfight is the first since Spence was nearly killed after crashing his Ferrari.

Errol Spence Jr. is accustomed to putting his life on the line. Since turning pro in 2012, the 30-year-old boxer has been fighting in the welterweight division, without question the most stacked weight class in the sport.

He’s faced off against some of the toughest challengers including Kell Brook, Mikey Garcia and Shawn Porter. En route to the WBC and IBF World Welterweight titles (both of which he currently holds), Spence Jr. has remained perfect with a 26-0 record with 21 KOs.

Yet on October 10th, 2019, the Desoto, Texas native found himself in a life or death situation that not even a fighter of his skills could have seen coming. Twelve days after his Porter victory, Spence was speeding through downtown Dallas at 3 a.m. in his white Ferrari.

Premiere Boxing Champions

According to police reports the boxer lost control, flipped the car several times and was thrown from the Ferrari. The 488 Spider was totaled. But almost impossibly Spence suffered no serious injuries. Didn’t even break a bone. He felt so lucky that he’s no longer using his longtime moniker, “The Truth.”

“I’ve been calling myself 'The Miracle Man',” he says with a laugh.

On December 5th Spence’s journey doesn’t get any easier as he faces Danny Garcia in a FOX PPV event at ATT Stadium. Garcia (36-2) is a former two-division champ and one of the most daunting fighters around. “It’s a huge test,” says the Desoto, Texas native.

Despite his astounding 80% KO rate, Spence knows that Garcia has never been stopped as a pro. But the undefeated champion is confident. And he knows as well as anyone else, that miracles do happen.

Here's how to watch, stream and buy the fight on Saturday, December 5, along with the full undercard, per ESPN:

The main card on Fox Sports pay-per-view begins at 9 p.m. ET, with a purchase price of $74.95. The PPV card also will be streamed on the Fox Sports app.

The full card: