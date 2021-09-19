Watch The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' Score Round 1 TKO in First Pro Boxing Match

For his first pro boxing match, a slimmed-down but still absolutely terrifying Hafþór "Thor" Björnsson took on Devon Larratt in the ring for CoreSports Fight Night 3 in Dubai. It wasn't much of a fight—Björnsson won before he could even break a sweat.

Larratt, a Canadian pro arm wrestler and Youtuber, is now (sort of) even with Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, the strongman and actor best known for his portrayal of "The Moutain" on Game of Thrones. Larratt beat Björnsson in an armwrestling match in 2015. Of course, that's his specialty.

Larratt's winning ways with arm wrestling did not translate to boxing.

Larratt didn't last the full first round. The fight was called after both men scored some solid blows but Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson won by a technical knockout.

Devon Larratt, though he was in the Canadian special forces and is 6'5", 225 lbs, didn't really stand a chance against the younger, 6'9", 325-lb. Björnsson, a past winner of the World's Strongest Man and two Arnold (Schwarzenegger) Strongman Classic competitions.

For all his size, Thor Björnsson was comparatively light on his feet and made each shot he took at Larratt count. In the end, there was no doubt Larratt wouldn't even last into round 2, and the Canadian seemed okay with that, going on camera immediately after the loss to say "All I know is tonight, I got my ass kicked by Thor."

As for The Mountain (okay, he's more of a California Redwood tree by way of Iceland since he lost weight, but still), he now has his mind set on British behemoth Eddie Hall, another former Strongman winner who was originally slated to fight Björnsson on Sept. 18th but had to bow out due to a major bicep injury.

First, the Icelandic giant had kind words for his opponent, saying that Larratt was "such a warrior, he has the biggest heart."

"I know that guy is something else," Björnsson continued, "taking the fight on five weeks notice is brave but coming here is mind-blowing."

Then he switched topics. "You guys know who I want to fight, come on who is it?" he said, referring to Hall, "I know he is at home chilling on the sofa with his popcorn and cola, enjoy your life buddy I am gonna knock you out soon."

Hall, who underwent his own impressive body transformation prior to his bicep injury, isn't too worried. Speaking to the UK's Men's Health, he called Björnsson's fights so far "very laughable."

"It's put a lot more confidence in me watching his fights," said Hall, "because I know what I'm capable of. I know what I can do."

We'll find out what Eddie Hall can do when he does finally meet Thor Björnsson in the ring. The exact date hasn't been set, but their fight is now scheduled for the end of March 2022.