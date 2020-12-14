Watch The UFC 257 Trailer For Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier 2

The UFC unleashed a slick new fight trailer hyping Conor McGregor's latest return from retirement in a rematch with old rival Dustin Poirier on January, 23, 2021.

The two and a half minute clip chronicles the first meeting between McGregor and Poirier back in 2014, in which McGregor backed up his signature trash talk by destroying Poirier in the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The new video then traces Poirier’s evolution over the next six years as he revamped his striking style to become one of the UFC's most elite fighters at 155 pounds.

“He’s done it all right, congratulations to him,” Poirier says in the video. “But now it’s time to fight again.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Poirier is 10-2-1 since his loss to McGregor, while “The Notorious" is 6-2. McGregor's only cage fight since his 2018 loss to the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov (who also made Poirier tap out in 2019) was a first round beatdown of a faded Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in January.

YouTube

Will it be a repeat of the first McGregor/Poirier fight or has Poirier improved enough to beat the UFC's biggest star? MMA fans will have to tune into ESPN+ on Jan. 23 to find out. In the meantime, watch the trailer above.