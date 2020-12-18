Will Conor McGregor Actually Fight Jake Paul?

The YouTuber-turned-boxer called out McGregor in a savage video. Do you think they will square off in the ring? Vote now via VersusGame on your phone!
Jake Paul Conor McGregor Promo

One of the stranger happenings of a very strange year is that somehow Jake and Logan Paul—the YouTube-famous brothers famed for their outlandish viral videos—have suddenly become the buzziest boxers in the sport. 

Logan Paul, who boasts more than 22 million subscribers to his YouTube channel alone, recently lured Floyd Mayweather out of retirement for a lucrative exhibition fight, despite Paul losing his sole professional fight in to fellow YouTuber and non-athlete, KSI. 

Logan's brother Jake Paul, meanwhile, has 20 million YouTube followers and a 2-0 record as a pro boxer, most recently knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson/Roy Jones undercard. 

Jake followed up his viral KO by dropping a shockingly disrespectful call-out video aimed at McGregor that managed to insult the UFC superstar's manhood, his fiancee, and his Irish nationality all at once.  

UFC president Dana White responded to the stunt by saying there's "zero chance" McGregor would face Jake Paul in a boxing ring, then suggested women's champion Amanda Nunes should instead "knock his ass out." 

conor-mcgregor-ufc-246-GettyImages-1200440907

Nunes, best known for beating down both Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg, replied by tweeting, "I'm in." 

Even longtime McGregor rival Nate Diaz rose to McGregor's defense after Jake Paul's diss video, tweeting that Jake was begging for a beatdown.

We only need to look to Mayweather agreeing to fight Logan Paul--who is even less legitimate of a boxer than his brother, Jake--to be convinced that a Jake Paul/Conor McGregor fight could actually happen. 

But at the end of the day, a blockbuster deal must get done to actually put McGregor and Jake Paul in the boxing ring together. Do you think this fight will ever actually happen?

