This $160 Million Beverly Hills Mansion is Set To Be The Most Expensive Ever Auctioned

If you just won the lottery or are very rich (and maybe even famous) in your own right, it might be helpful to know that the Villa Firenze, a nine-acre estate in the gated Beverly Hills enclave of North Beverly Park, is about to hit the auction block.

Concierge Auctions is handling the sale. If they get the $160 million asking price, the William Hablinski-designed mansion will be the priciest listing in real estate auction history.

Villa Firenze is owned by billionaire Steven Udvar-Hazy. He first listed it two years ago for $165 million.

CNBC has more:

“We look forward to finding an owner as unique as this piece of real estate on auction day,” Udvar-Hazy said in a statement.



The estate is the largest in North Beverly Park, an exclusive gated community that’s been home to Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart and Kimora Lee Simmons. The property has more than 20,000 square feet of living space, with three guest residences, 13 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms and eight half-baths.

CNBC also reports architect William Hablinski built the home over the course of five years. He highlights it on his website, which features a number of similarly huge and impressive luxury homes around the world.

Villa Firenze features fireplaces, fine stone and marble floors, and arched doorways. On the carefully-manicured grounds, you will find walking trails, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.

In an April 2018 article published when the mansion was first listed, Dirt.com writer James McClain also noted that in addition to celebrities, "the area is also rich in high-profile owners of a different strain — royalty. Saudi royalty, to be precise [...] there are at least a half-dozen estates in the enclave that are owned by various Saudi princes and princesses."

According to CNBC, the record for residence auctions was set in 2015 when Playa Vista Isle in Hillsboro Beach, Florida was sold for $159 million by Concierge Auctions.

So if you're ready to hang with Saudi royalty and Sly Stallone, might want to break the bank for this one.

Villa Firenze isn't listed yet on the auction company's website, so keep an eye out by checking conciergeauctions.com/upcoming-auctions.