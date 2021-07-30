5 Luxury Watches That Will Absolutely Elevate Your Daily Routine

Whether you're hitting the golf course or attending a black-tie event, there's a high-end timepiece for every occasion.
Collecting luxury watches as appreciating investments is a famously lucrative endeavor, but most aficionados are in the watch game for the sheer pleasure of wearing their favorite timepieces, no matter what the situation.

To that end, WatchBox—the world's leading platform for buying, selling and trading pre-owned luxury watches—is an invaluable resource for watches to sport and swap as you go about your day. 

From a morning round of golf to an evening black-tie event, here are five luxe timepieces perfect for the daily routine of the modern collector:

Morning Coffee Stop - Omega Speedmaster

The start of a successful day starts with caffeine. After rolling out of bed, it’s time for a quick trip over to the local coffee shop for your usual Americano. Before heading out, grab the essentials: keys, wallet and your Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Chronograph. $6,450

Hit the Links - Rolex Submariner

After your daily caffeine fix has been satisfied, it’s off to the club for a quick round of golf. As everyone knows, your time on your links is defined by both how you play and how you look. That's why no golf outfit is complete without a stylish yet sporty watch like the Rolex Submariner “Hulk.” $20,950

Client Lunch - Audemars Piguet Royal Oak

Next up is your mid-afternoon lunch with a client, so you'll be dressing to impress. Of course, that also means swapping out the Hulk on your wrist for an elegant Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. The powerfully sporty style of the Royal Oak will be all you'll need to close the deal. $43,950

Sunset Boat Ride - Rolex Sea-Dweller

What better way to catch the sunset than out on the open seas? When taking an early evening cruise on the water, you'll need a watch that's durable and, crucially, water resistant. The Rolex Deepsea Sea-Dweller "Deep Blue" pays tribute to James Cameron's historic dive to the bottom of the Mariana Trench. This iconic model is perfect for the occasion. $15,950

Black Tie Event - F.P. Journe Resonance

Time to cap off the night with a black tie event. This calls for a snazzy tuxedo and a dressy bauble to match. If you're looking for a timepiece to compliment your ensemble while still garnering some much deserved attention, look no further than the F.P. Journe Resonance. Contact for Price

