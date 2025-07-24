A$AP Rocky & Ray-Ban Unveil ‘Next Generation’ Sunglasses At Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Three new styles — Ultra Wrap 001, Ultra Wrap 002, and Ultra Wrap 003 — feature “fluid, gravity-defying lines and otherworldly silhouettes.”

(Ray-Ban)

Rapper, actor and style maven A$AP Rocky is continuing his buzzy eyewear collaboration with Ray-Ban with “The Next Generation Collection,” an exclusive line of three wild new sunglasses styles that debuted during Paris men’s fashion week on the AWGE runway.

The latest collection, a collaboration under Ray-Ban Studios, aims to redefine eyewear with a futuristic aesthetic, according to the brand. The three new styles—Ultra Wrap 001, Ultra Wrap 002, and Ultra Wrap 003—feature “fluid, gravity-defying lines and otherworldly silhouettes.” Key design elements of the collection include ultra-wrapped silhouettes with bold, sci-fi curves, a sculptural fit, and a core black option alongside “high-impact colorways” like translucent gold and mirrored lenses.

(Ray-Ban)

Each pair is presented in a rigid plexiglass cube with a maxi-case, complete with an embossed A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban stamp logo. The collection, unveiled during one of fashion’s most anticipated events, “reinforces A$AP Rocky’s vision for Ray-Ban Studios: where Harlem creativity, futuristic form, and cultural edge converge in wearable art,” Ray-Ban said.

(Ray-Ban)

The Ultra Wrap 001 is described as having an “inflated wraparound silhouette.” The Ultra Wrap 002 features a “wide lens and mask-like silhouette” with thick temples. The Ultra Wrap 003 boasts “bold wraparound lenses and thick, curved temples,” emphasizing clean lines and a commanding presence. The limited-edition collection is available for $847 per pair at Ray-ban.com while supplies last.