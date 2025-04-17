A$AP Rocky Unveils ‘Blacked-Out’ Ray-Ban Sunglasses Collection

Featuring Rocky’s takes on the Mega Wayfarer, Mega Clubmaster and Mega Balorama shades.

A$AP Rocky has revealed his new Blacked Out sunglasses line for Ray-Ban, which recently tapped the rapper, entrepreneur, actor and Rihanna partner as the eyewear brand’s first-ever creative director. The drop customizes three classic shades models—the Mega Wayfarer, Mega Clubmaster and Mega Balorama—with “ultra black” lenses, gold-plated details and a tattoo-style AWGE logo on the temple tips.

“The Blacked Out Collection features a range of styles that push the boundaries of fashion, offering a unique blend of sophistication and streetwear appeal,” Ray-Ban said in a statement announcing the release.

“From sleek minimalist frames to bold statement pieces, each design is meticulously crafted to reflect A$AP Rocky’s distinctive aesthetic.”

Rocky spoke out about his shades side-hustle when Ray-Ban announced it was enlisting him as the brand’s first celebrity creative director in February. “I’ve always admired Ray-Ban’s ability to stay true to its roots while constantly evolving,” he said. “I’m excited to be part of the strong heritage and develop the next chapter for an iconic brand like Ray-Ban.”

The Ray-Ban gig is the latest feather in Rocky’s cap since he was found not guilty of felony assault and gun charges in February. He has since headlined the Rolling Loud California music festival, will co-chair New York’s glitzy Met Gala with Pharrell Williams and LeBron James in May, and stars opposite Denzel Washington in the upcoming Spike Lee film, Highest 2 Lowest.

Rocky’s new sunglasses line is available now at Ray-Ban.com, Ray-Ban stores and Sunglass Hut, starting at $266. Shop the full A$AP Rocky Collection here.



