Adidas Launches Golf Course Version of Classic Superstar Sneakers

Adidas Golf has transformed its classic Superstar sneakers into special edition golf shoes for the shell-toed silhouette's 50th birthday.

The links-ready kicks has all of the Superstar's classic signature details, including full-grain leather white upper, signature rubber shell toe, three-stripe motif in the midfoot, and the model's name in gold lettering. Fitted to the outsole underneath are six cleats and secondary lugs to provide traction and stability.

Rival athleticwear brand Nike has also reimagined classic kicks for the golf course with the Air Zoom Infinity Tour, Air Max 97 and the Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 5.

But if we're being honest, the Adidas Golf Superstar's rich stylistic legacy outplays the Nikes in the street style department.

Cop them for $130 online and at select retailers beginning August 17.