Adidas Takes Swing At Golfers With Tie-Dyed 'Summer of Golf' Shoes

Adidas is introducing a new limited-edition golf silhouette, the CODECHAOS “Summer of Golf” that's just in time for summer's official kick-off on June 20.

Originally inspired by the 1967 “Summer of Love” that took place in San Francisco, these colorful tie-dyed kicks were intended to commemorate the locale for the second major of the year, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The words ‘Summer of Golf’ are emblazoned on the tongue. While the brand says it initially intended it as an homage to the historically groovy events of 1967, it evolved to become a hopeful pronouncement to golfers everywhere in virus-plagued 2020:

In the absence of live professional sports and many people losing the opportunity to play most sports recreationally, golf has emerged as a unique outlet to fill this void. With social distancing guidelines and increased attention around health, many golfers, both veterans of the game and new to the sport, have appreciated how golf offers the opportunity to safely play, exercise and interact with others.

The sleek spikeless silhouette features Twistgrip technology to give players precise traction where they need it most and BOOST cushioning for comfort in every step.

The CODECHAOS “Summer of Golf” footwear will be available in limited quantities for $170 starting June 20 at adidas.com and select retailers worldwide.