Adidas Celebrates 'Empire Strikes Back' With Yoda Ultraboost Sneakers

Fans of the the Star Wars universe's tiniest Jedi Master will soon be able to cop the Adidas Ultraboost "Yoda" edition. The sneaker follows the brand's recent Boba Fett Top Ten Hi, made to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back.

A portrait of the Luke Skywalker's mystical green teacher wielding a light saber appears on the tongue, while the cracked green heel features "Yoda" in block letters.

Hypebeast points out that the the colorway is also clearly inspired by Yoda's garb in the first Star Wars sequel, with the Primeknit uppers in olive and white and the midsole cages accented by neon green trim.

Adidas' signature three stripes appear in all black in front of the phrase "boost ultra," a nod to Yoda's signature backwards syntax. His "difficult to see, always in motion is the future" quote appears on the insoles.

The Yoda Ultraboosts are just the latest Star Wars-themed sneakers from Adidas, and more are on the way. The Adidas Star Wars Collection landing page indicates that another Ultraboost, an NMD, a Superstar and two Top Ten His are all "coming soon."

But to cop the Star Wars x adidas UltraBOOST “Yoda” for $180, you'll need to head to third-party retailers like Asphalt Gold beginning September 17.