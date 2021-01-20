These Wild New Adidas Originals Sneakers Are Made of Yellow Kevlar

Not-so mellow yellow.
Adidas ZX 5000 Torsion (5)

Adidas launched the ZX series in 1984, and the German activewear giant's retro Originals branch has kept its first-ever running-focused sneaker alive in its A-ZX range, most recently via the new ZX 5000 Torsion. 

Adidas ZX 5000 Torsion (4)

The updated silhouettes features an entirely yellow Kevlar upper sat atop a matching yellow midsole. The use of the high tensile-strength material is a tribute to the construction of torsion bars embedded in the original shoe's treads, which provided midfoot stability. 

Adidas ZX 5000 Torsion (2)

The eye-catching sneaker comes loaded with multiple custom lace options—pictured below in a yellow-specked black material that matches the heel counter's windows—torsion lace jewels, and bright yellow sock liners. 

Adidas ZX 5000 Torsion (3)

This is the latest release in Adidas Originals' heritage A-ZX lineup, which first brought 26 distinct sneaker drops for each letter of the alphabet in the late 2000s before the program was revamped in 2020. 

ZX_5000_Torsion_Shoes_Yellow_FZ4645_010_hover_standard

In other Adidas Originals news, the vintage division turned to classic 8-bit consoles like the Nintendo Entertainment System and Sega Master to accent its incoming "Gaming Pack."

Adidas ZX 5000 Torsion (7)

Priced at $140, the Adidas Originals ZX 5000 Torsion sneaker launches online January 22. 

These Wild New Adidas Originals Sneakers Are Made of Yellow Kevlar

