These Wild New Adidas Originals Sneakers Are Made of Yellow Kevlar

Adidas launched the ZX series in 1984, and the German activewear giant's retro Originals branch has kept its first-ever running-focused sneaker alive in its A-ZX range, most recently via the new ZX 5000 Torsion.

The updated silhouettes features an entirely yellow Kevlar upper sat atop a matching yellow midsole. The use of the high tensile-strength material is a tribute to the construction of torsion bars embedded in the original shoe's treads, which provided midfoot stability.

The eye-catching sneaker comes loaded with multiple custom lace options—pictured below in a yellow-specked black material that matches the heel counter's windows—torsion lace jewels, and bright yellow sock liners.

This is the latest release in Adidas Originals' heritage A-ZX lineup, which first brought 26 distinct sneaker drops for each letter of the alphabet in the late 2000s before the program was revamped in 2020.

In other Adidas Originals news, the vintage division turned to classic 8-bit consoles like the Nintendo Entertainment System and Sega Master to accent its incoming "Gaming Pack."

Priced at $140, the Adidas Originals ZX 5000 Torsion sneaker launches online January 22.