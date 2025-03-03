Agent Provocateur Unveils ‘Raw Power’ Collection

“This campaign is our love letter to women everywhere, who harness their confidence, their sensuality, their raw power.”

(Agent Provocateur)

Agent Provocateur has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, “Raw Power,” that the high-end lingerie brand describes as “a bold and electrifying tribute to the essence of sexuality, individuality, and unapologetic self-expression.”

(Agent Provocateur)

Brought to life in a head-turning campaign shot by British photographer Charlotte Wales, the rock ‘n’ roll-inspired Raw Power collection seeks to channel “a woman’s innate, primal power.” Under the direction of Agent Provocateur Creative Director Sarah Shotton—and named after the influential proto-punk album by The Stooges—the campaign references “classic Americana and the edgy glamour of ’90s London, where Agent Provocateur was first conceived,” said the brand in a statement announcing the new line.

(Agent Provocateur)

Fine silk and French lace are adorned with cascades of crystals, while black PVC is softened with cheeky bows to reimagine the femme fatale. Intricately embroidered details, gold-plated chain accents, and swaying showgirl-esque tassels add an air of opulence, creating a mood that is both daring and luxurious. Signature pieces from this collection include elevated bridal designs crafted from delicate tulle and hand-finished embroidery, alongside swimwear, kink-inspired dress-up designs and the return of some reimagined past-favorites.

(Agent Provocateur)

Shotton added that the new line “captures an essence of rebellion, sex and performance. It’s a collection for the unapologetic frontwoman, a lioness, a matriarch , a sex goddess. She is whoever she wants to be, and she is always in charge of her own making. This campaign is our love letter to women everywhere, who harness their confidence, their sensuality, their raw power.”

(Agent Provocateur)

In honor of Agent Provocateur’s 30th anniversary, the collection pays tribute to the lingerie maker’s rebellious spirit. “The rock ‘n’ roll attitude that has defined Agent Provocateur for three decades is reimagined for a new generation, celebrating lingerie as a tool for transformation and self-discovery.” AP said.