Nike Unveils Massive Air Jordan Retro Collection for Spring 2021

With 11 fresh takes on five classic AJ silhouettes, there's something for everyone.
Author:
Publish date:
Air Jordan Retro Collection Promo

Nike continues to ride the Last Dance-induced spike in Air Jordan sales with an 11-sneaker Spring 2021 Retro Collection featuring fresh takes on the AJ I, IV V, XII and IX.

Air Jordan I Retro HI OG

Air Jordan I Retro HI OG

A trio of the editions are dedicated to the inaugural silhouette that launched the baller brand when Michael Jordan first debuted it on the court in 19854. A familiar rendition of the AJ I Hi gets a University Blue color block on the leather ankle, heel toe and outsole, while an all-new features tri-tonal Volt scheme, foldable eyelet flaps and a reversed tongue. A third AJ I Hi for the ladies features a crinkle silver toe, black overlays, and a white quarter panel/midsole. 

Air Jordan III Retro

Back for the first time since 2007, the gray AJ III Retro gets classic Sport Red and Orange Peel accents, a matte-gray midsole and elephant print overlays on the forefoot and heel. 

Women’s Air Jordan IV

Women’s Air Jordan IV

One of two AJ IV Retros also gets the classic University Blue hues and OG mesh on the quarter panel and a suede midsole, while the other Women's exclusive pops with black and orange metallic mesh and hits of orange on the toe. 

Air Jordan V Retro

Air Jordan V Retro

Two AJ V Retro configurations offer either an all-white upper and black midsole with blue splatter finish or a sleek black-on-gray design and a knitted "Jumpman" logo on the tongue. 

Air Jordan XIII Retro

Air Jordan XIII Retro

Rounding out the drop is an AJ XIII Retro in starfish orange with a holographic cat's eye on the shank plate, an AJ IX Retro in black and charcoal with University Gold accents, and a pastel-colored women's AJ IX. 

Air Jordan IX Retro

Air Jordan IX Retro

No release dates or prices have been announced, but expect the Air Jordan Spring 2021 Retro Collection to arrive in January 2021, according to Hypebeast

No image description

Air Jordan Retro Collection Promo
Style

Nike Unveils Massive Air Jordan Retro Collection for Spring 2021

Ferrari SF90 Spider Promo
Rides

Ferrari’s New SF90 Spider Convertible Is Its Most Powerful Production Car Ever

bob's watches hollywood auction
Style

'Iconic Watches of Hollywood' Auction Spotlights Legendary Cinematic Rolexes

flight-attendant-plane-pandemic-GettyImages-1257821431
News

Here's Where You Should Sit On the Plane When Flying Home For the Holidays

Paulina Gretzky Promo
Sports

Paulina Gretzky Photos Go Viral After Golfer Fiancee Dustin Johnson's Historic Masters Win

Danner x Roark Collection Promo
Style

Walk on the Wild Side With This Danner x Roark Boot and Jacket Collection

TVs for Xbox Series X and PS5 Promo
Gear

The Best TVs for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Tiger Woods in 2018 at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 11, 2018 in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Sports

Tiger Woods Has Masters Disaster, Plays Worst Hole Of His Career

the-stand-screengrab-cbs-1
Entertainment

Watch an Explosive New Trailer For Stephen King's Pandemic Epic 'The Stand'