Nike Unveils Massive Air Jordan Retro Collection for Spring 2021

With 11 fresh takes on five classic AJ silhouettes, there's something for everyone.

Nike

Nike continues to ride the Last Dance-induced spike in Air Jordan sales with an 11-sneaker Spring 2021 Retro Collection featuring fresh takes on the AJ I, IV V, XII and IX.

Air Jordan I Retro HI OG Nike

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A trio of the editions are dedicated to the inaugural silhouette that launched the baller brand when Michael Jordan first debuted it on the court in 19854. A familiar rendition of the AJ I Hi gets a University Blue color block on the leather ankle, heel toe and outsole, while an all-new features tri-tonal Volt scheme, foldable eyelet flaps and a reversed tongue. A third AJ I Hi for the ladies features a crinkle silver toe, black overlays, and a white quarter panel/midsole.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Nike

Back for the first time since 2007, the gray AJ III Retro gets classic Sport Red and Orange Peel accents, a matte-gray midsole and elephant print overlays on the forefoot and heel.

Women’s Air Jordan IV Nike

One of two AJ IV Retros also gets the classic University Blue hues and OG mesh on the quarter panel and a suede midsole, while the other Women's exclusive pops with black and orange metallic mesh and hits of orange on the toe.

Air Jordan V Retro Nike

Two AJ V Retro configurations offer either an all-white upper and black midsole with blue splatter finish or a sleek black-on-gray design and a knitted "Jumpman" logo on the tongue.

Air Jordan XIII Retro Nike

Rounding out the drop is an AJ XIII Retro in starfish orange with a holographic cat's eye on the shank plate, an AJ IX Retro in black and charcoal with University Gold accents, and a pastel-colored women's AJ IX.

Air Jordan IX Retro Nike

No release dates or prices have been announced, but expect the Air Jordan Spring 2021 Retro Collection to arrive in January 2021, according to Hypebeast.