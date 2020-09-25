Air Jordan XXXV Revealed With New Tech and AJ V Style Cues

The iconic basketball sneaker is dropping five fresh new looks.

The 35th evolution of the Air Jordan continues the beloved basketball sneaker's decades-long legacy by adding athlete-minded support features and style cues that reference a retro AJ release.

One technical features stands out in particular. The Eclipse Plate, which first debuted in the Air Jordan XXIV, extends higher into the midsole to improve lateral structure and support in its 2.0 form.

Air Jordan XXXV Center of Gravity Nike

The top tongue design, Kurim detailing and collar's molded foam pods are contemporary takes on the same components featured in the Air Jordan V. The energy-transferring Zoom unit is also now exposed within the sole's herringbone traction pattern, which provides extra space for the air bags to expand when making cuts, running and jumping. Embedded in the midsole is Flightwire, a traditional version of the Nike's Flywire that's designed to provide flexibility and support.

Air Jordan XXXV Warrior Nike

The release of five Air Jordan XXXV colorways will be staggered throughout the end of 2021. First up is the AJ V-inspired "Center of Gravity" on October 17, followed by a "Warrior" on October 21, which features a Kanji-like samurai logo inspired by Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura's Japanese identity.

Air Jordan XXXV DNA Nike

According to Nike, the "DNA" colorway serves as a "nod to the fiery fighter plane ethos and intensity of the 90s"—that drops on November 11. Out November 30 is the "Bayou Boys" colorway for the New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, which sports with faux-gator leather, a marbled plate and gum bottom.

Air Jordan XXXV Bayou Boys Nike

Last up is a delicate, butterfly-inspired blue and white palette made for Chinese basketball player and Jordan athlete Guo Ailun. Note that this "Morpho" colorway release exclusively in China on December 24.