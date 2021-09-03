Alpina Takes Flight With New Startimer Quartz Pilot's Watch

Alpina

Alpina's multi-model range of Startimer automatic pilot's watches is joined by the new Quartz Chronograph Big Date.

The Swiss brand's aviation-centric lineup are designed to be readable, precise and resilient. That first contingency is taken care of with a sizable 44mm case, large hand-polished hands, and luminescent Arabic numerals.

Alpina

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The implementation of a quartz movement is a great choice for precision. As opposed to more complex and expensive mechanical movements, electrically charged quartz promises more accuracy in timekeeping on the dial and date-keeping from the compax chronograph's wide-format window at 6 o'clock. Water resistance down to 100 meters and an autonomy of four years fulfill the resilience requirement.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Looks are also implicitly important when selling any watch, and the timepiece delivers there too with a Navy blue dial, silver counters and a black leather strap with off-white stitching. The Alpine-inspired signature red triangle rounds out the design.

Alpina

Priced at $1,092, the Alpina Startimer Pilot Quartz Chronograph Big Date is available now.