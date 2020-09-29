6 Stunning Models Showcase $5.5 Million Floating House In New Photo Shoot

Arkup

Six stunning models heated up Arkup's floating Miami house at a recent sun-soaked photo shoot. Top photographer Erick Robinson captured Julie Hopkins, Yana Marienko , Kiki Renee, Lisa DeLorenzo, Olivia Caputo and Sibahn Doxey posing amid the buoyant villa's 4,350 square feet of luxury indoor and outdoor living space.

Check out an exclusive first look at the photo shoot on the floating house below:

Julie Hopkins @jewelsmarie24 (L) and Yana @vogue.and.vibesss Erick Robinson @imerickrobinson

Olivia Caputo @olivia_caputo Erick Robinson @imerickrobinson

Sibahn Doxey @therealsibahn Erick Robinson @imerickrobinson

Lisa DeLorenzo @lissade Erick Robinson @imerickrobinson

Kiki Renee @itskiannarenee Erick Robinson @imerickrobinson

In addition to being luxuriously appointed, the 100-percent solar-powered Arkup floating house is seated on hydraulic pilings that provide the stability of a grounded structure—even during a Category 4 hurricane.

The Arkup #1 property costs $5.5 million outright, but the company's Smart Ownership Program allows four owners to pay $1.375 million each. Learn more from Arkup's website.