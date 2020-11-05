These Luxury Aston Martin NYC Homes Come With a Custom DBX SUV

Welcome to your new dream home.
Aston Martin DBX and 130 William

British-Ghanaian architect extraordinaire David Adjaye and luxury carmaker Aston Martin have struck up a partnership combining design forces for luxury homes and bespoke Aston DBX SUVs. This combo of ultra-luxe living and transportation will be available to five lucky future residents of Adjaye's first major New York City residential tower at 130 William

Loggia rendering from Aston Martin

The Aston Martin homes are set to be near the top of that address. The ultimate owners of those spaces will be able to park an Adjaye-designed DBX in a garage or space and make their way up to floors 59 and 60. 

There they'll have roomy and fully furnished living spaces filled with pieces from Formitalia's Aston Martin Home Collection.

Aston Marting dbx concept

One example of just how luxurious the Aston Martin homes will be: they'll have master bedrooms replete with features like huge walk-in closets and headboards for their beds covered in cashmere.

In keeping with the luxury car-home connection, there will even be an option to outfit one room as pretty much anything you want—a library, extra bedroom, dungeon, whatever (okay, just kidding about the dungeon). 

Rendering courtesy Aston Martin 

Fittings in the bathrooms keep up the high-end vibe, with decadent choices like tubs carved from Italian marble.  

All this—plus the bespoke Aston Martin DBX SUV—will run deep-pocketed home buyers anywhere from $3.98 million to $11.5 million. Learn more at 130william.com.

