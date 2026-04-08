Aston Martin Revs Up Affordable Watch Collaboration With New Timex Collection

Produced by Timex for the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team and featuring the racing team’s livery colors throughout.

(Aston Martin)

Of all the watch companies associated with the high-octane world of F1, Timex now stands out, both for its affordability and its eye-catching new partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One.

First announced last year, with watches later rolling out for sale overseas, the new Aston Martin Formula 1 watch collection is technically part of a licensing agreement with Timex Group, rather than sporting co-branding from the American watchmaker and the luxury British automobile manufacturer.

(Aston Martin)

That doesn’t mean the specs aren’t up to snuff in terms of Timex watch construction or affordability, and the new Timex for Aston Martin collection features a healthy dose of Aramco Formula One inspiration throughout, including heavy use of the team’s livery colors across dials, straps and watch cases.

(Aston Martin)

It’s a distinct way for watch collectors and Aston Martin enthusiasts to get a taste of the brand in more accessible fashion than past luxury watch partnerships between the automaker and the likes of Girard-Perregaux, for instance. Priced between $204 and $336, the Aston Martin x Timex TKS Watch Collection uses a mixture of sporty silicone and NATO straps alongside features like quarter-bezel shading and F1/Aramco team branding on various dials.

(Aston Martin)

Perhaps most eye-catching is the OVR Silicone Strap Watch from Aston Martin and Timex, priced at just $215 and featuring a bold, speedy 44mm case, lime essence ‘lipstick layer’ detailing and accents and a complementary Podium Green strap alongside its triple-chronograph construction. A cushioned-case DWF Nato Strap Watch, priced at a highly agreeable $336.50, features a sturdy yet lightweight 43mm carbon fiber case at a steal of a deal, plus racing-inspired pushers nodding to a track’s starting lights.

(Aston Martin)

The collection largely leans on Timex quartz movements for a blend of accuracy and affordability, unlike other more complicated movements found on F1 watches boasting much higher price tags. Podium Green manages to pop nicely against an additional Black Silicone Strap Watch, a 46mm timepiece built “for grip, speed, and control,” the company noted. If it’s a taste of high-speed Formula 1 racing and Aston Martin luxury you crave on your wrist, there’s no more affordable way to live the good life than with new wrist candy from the Aston Martin x Timex TKS Watch Collection.