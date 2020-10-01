Aston Martin Designs $7.7 Million Private House Fit for James Bond

Courtesy

What do the car of your dreams and your dream home now have in common? Easy: They’re both made by the same company, and with the unveiling of the Aston Martin Sylvan Rock Residence, your wish list just got a whole lot more luxurious, modern and investment-worthy.

Construction is set to start in 2021 on the first private residence designed by S3 Architecture in close consultation with one of the world’s finest luxury motor companies. Needless to say, all the requisite bells and whistles are included. It’s an abode fit for, say, James Bond, set on stunning land in New York's Hudson Valley (Rhinebeck, to be specific). The going price? A cool $7.7 million.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Courtesy

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The estate itself sits at the end of a 2,000-foot long driveway, and true to something right out of a Bond movie, the residence sits atop the Sylvan Rock ledge from which it draws its name. If plans for the Sylvan Rock x Aston Martin Residence are any indication, it’s going to be a sight to behold, to say the very least.

The design and care laid out in estate plans are also befitting of the meticulous craftsmanship of Aston Martin, what with an entrance that leads you into a real-life, below-ground lair and wine cellar. Consider it the height of luxury every step of the way. If the main residence isn’t quite what you’re looking for, the property will also come equipped with a treehouse (yes, a treehouse) and guest pods.

Courtesy

It seems the only thing the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath residence doesn’t come with is an Aston Martin (although the three-car garage certainly provides ample space). Elsewhere, the house looks to be a handsome and refined blend of wood, leather and metal elements for an atmosphere befitting the modern man.

If it’s the ultimate Aston Martin experience you seek, then this destination is absolutely wish list-worthy. Would James Bond himself approve? No doubt.