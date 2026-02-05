Audemars Piguet Debuts Royal Oak ‘Jumbo’ Extra-Thin Openworked Watch

The latest elegant edition to the Royal Oak lineup features an 18-carat white gold case.

(Audemars Piguet)

There’s an exquisite sense of mastery to Audemars Piguet watches, a luxury favorite of the world’s rich and famous, and the Royal Oak lineup gained an elegant new member with this week’s latest Audemars Piguet Royal Oak release.

(Audemars Piguet)

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin Openworked (price available upon requests) packs plenty of intricate detail into a nicely sized, crisp and dressy 39mm 18-carat white gold case. As the famed luxury Swiss watchmaker says, “the 18-carat white gold case and bracelet of the Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin Openworked model provide an elegant setting for the contrasting dark grey openworked movement that takes center stage on both sides of the watch.”

(Audemars Piguet)

The watch, which also boasts 50 meters of water resistance (but is perhaps best suited to an evening round of speakeasy cocktails), clocks in at just 8.1mm thick. Its entire open-worked design is a highly precise contrast to, say, the company’s 150th anniversary edition of the Royal Oak, which boasted double-chronograph construction and flying tourbillon construction.

(Audemars Piguet)

Within, the watchmaker outfitted the refined piece with its Calibre 7124 movement, visible from both the front and the back of the utterly impressive watch. White gold applied hour-markers ring the dial in refined fashion, while its signature Royal Oak hands are finished with luminescent coating.

(The Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin Openworked/Courtesy of Audemars Piguet)

The haute horologist also brought back the Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin Openworked (ref. 16204)for the Royal Oak’s 50th anniversary, a feat in its own right for the watchmaker and relying on a “highly contemporary design (that) reflects the Manufacture’s creative reinterpretation of age-old techniques attuned to the Royal Oak’s uncompromising spirit.” That timepiece is also imperceptibly thin and highly elegant (and luxurious in every way). For fans of the iconic Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and the new Audemars Piguet Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin Openworked, things are certainly shaping up rather handsomely in 2026.