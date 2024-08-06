Audemars Piguet Debuts Trio Of Royal Oak Offshore Watches

A triple-shot of Audemars Piguet awesomeness.

(Audemars Piguet)

There’s hardly a bad time to consider investing in an iconic watch like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore, particularly when a new trio of stylish options hits the market.

(Audemars Piguet)

The luxury Swiss watchmaker, the preferred timepiece of the likes of John Mayer and Travis Scott (to name but a few), just launched an impressive set of updates to the Royal Oak Offshore line, available in both 37mm and 43mm designs. The watchmaker said the launch presents “a diversity of materials” that are designed to “complement thrilling summer adventures,” with a variety of ceramic case details and rubber strap options available.

(Audemars Piguet)

The offering includes the stainless steel 43mm Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph, complete with a handsome smokey bronze dial and black accents throughout. A more simple, 43mm time and date model of the Royal Oak Offshore boasts a blue rubber-coated bezel and blue rubber strap that nicely complements the iconic Offshore cushion case shape.

(Audemars Piguet)

Perhaps the most visually appealing new option is an Offshore edition featuring an 18-carat pink gold case. The more classic Royal Oak Offshore entry in the trio is the aforementioned textured brown leather strap offering, but each model (particularly the pink gold case offering) boasts distinctive looks and luxurious finishes.

(Audemars Piguet)

Precise movements guide each watch, with self-winding technology and power reserves ranging from 60 hours to 70 hours for intricate timekeeping. As the watchmaker says, “these bold and powerful iterations introduce new tones of bronze, ivory and blue to the collection,” all the while ranging in price from $27,400 to $47,200. The trio reveals “very different aesthetics,” Audemars Piguet notes, with each ultra-high-end new watch boasting a “cutting-edge self-winding movement.” The bar has been raised once again by Audemars Piguet, it would seem: Keep an eye on the wrists of its many famous fans for a glimpse of these in the wild.