Audemars Piguet Teams With Marvel For $161,000 'Black Panther' Watch

Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet (AP) and Marvel have revealed the first product of their new partnership, the Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon. The reveal doubles as the launch of a partnership that will produce more Marvel-inspired luxe timepieces in the future.

AP introduced the Black Panther Tourbillon at a Saturday press conference hosted by the watchmaker's CEO, François-Henry Bennahmias. Hollywood star power added some oomph to the event, which also featured Kevin Hart, Serena Williams, and LeBron James, to name a few.

Audemars Piguet assembled an expert team of engravers and artists to make 250 of these complex and carefully designed watches. Together they had to design new watchmaking tools in order to insert the finely detailed miniature sculpture of the Black Panther on the watch face.

Audemars Piguet

The Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon's distinctive purple and black color scheme was inspired by the superhero and has been organically woven into the watches' engineering.

The front and back of the watch feature purple accents that match the rubber strap. A precisely laser-carved and hand-painted white gold image of the Black Panther in action dominates the dial. There are tantalizing views of the Flying Tourbillon's structure featuring titanium bridges and the sandblasted titanium case integrates a sapphire crystal offset by the black ceramic bezel.

Audemars Piguet

Here are additional specs from Audemars Piguet:

Titanium construction

Water-resistant to 50 meters

42 mm case

Complications include the Flying Tourbillon, hours and minutes

17 jewels

Hand-Wound mechanism

72 hours of power reserve

Only 250 pieces will be available for purchase. The Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon retails for a superhero-worthy $161,824. Learn more at AudemarsPiguet.com.