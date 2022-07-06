Audemars Piguet Pumps Up The Volume With Equalizer-Inspired Royal Oak Offshore Watch

The distinctive dial draws inspiration from music equalizers for style that’s both bold and instantly recognizable.

Audemars Piguet

Creations from the world of Audemars Piguet are usually nothing short of inspiring, and that wellspring of iconic watch design shows no signs of letting up — especially when the world of music serves as a blank canvas for the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Music Edition.

Five stunning new watches join the Royal Oak family, including a slimmer 37mm build and a more customary, bold 43mm case diameter, each inspired by the technical nature of live sound in a music studio (each dial depicts a musical VU, or volume unit, meter).

The materials used in the new run of watches are equally impressive, from two white-gold options to two titanium timepieces and one visually appealing all-black ceramic model.

Audemars Piguet

The effect on the surface is a rainbow-esque kaleidoscope, one any die-hard music fan — or hotshot producer and Audemars Piguet fan — can recognize almost instantly.

It’s more than just a gimmick: Look closely and you’ll see that the music equalizer design is actually composed of incredible gemstones like orange and blue sapphires, rubies and peridots set into a hidden rail system on the dial.

Audemars Piguet

The Royal Oak Offshore Music Edition hits all the right notes, especially with the all-black ceramic edition — only 250 units of the covetable style are on the market.

Even the crown guards on the limited-edition timepiece are inspired by a mixing console fader, and of course, the precision within each watch is impressive in its own right.

Audemars Piguet

To wit: Self-winding hours, minutes and seconds movements power this visually striking watch, and an array of interchangeable rubber straps accompany each model in colors like vivid turquoise and green.

For the price tag — about $31,700 — it’s worth embracing the versatility you’re getting from those interchangeable watch straps and of course, from the inspiring design itself.

You could say Audemars Piguet has turned up the volume in a big way once again.