Audemars Piguet Teams With Travis Scott For ‘Cactus Jack’ Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Watch

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is one of those rare few status symbols, and one that at the same time serves as an excellent canvas for customization and truly personal inspiration. It also doesn’t hurt there’s a music-themed edition of the AP Royal Oak, but the striking new Audemars Piguet x Cactus Jack dials things up even further.

Cactus Jack would be none other than rapper and entrepreneur Travis Scott‘s record label and signature brand, with a sensibility of swagger and just plain “cool” that’s nearly unmatched.

The handsome brown ceramic watch, designed with a 41mm case diameter in the signature shape of the AP Royal Oak, doesn’t cut any corners and in fact, uses brown ceramic for the first time.

The watch is loaded with visually appealing features, from the moon phase dial at 6-o’clock to a day subdial at 9-o’clock.

The moon phase dial is even outfitted with the Cactus Jack signature “smiley face,” with calendar complications popping even more with a luminescent coating.

The supremely limited-edition timepiece (to the tune of just 200 watches) seamlessly merges “a classic complication with contemporary materials,” Audemars Piguet said.

Within the caseback, lucky collectors and Travis Scott fans will witness the precision of the Audemars Piguet selfwinding Calibre 5135 movement, along with a stamped openworked 22-carat pink gold oscillating weight.

Befitting a man with Scott’s luxe taste, this timepiece doesn’t come cheap: It retails at Audemars Piguet for an eye-watering $201,000, but we’re sure Travis himself already has one on his wrist.