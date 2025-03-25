Austin Butler Stars In Breitling’s Top Time Watch Campaign

The star of “Elvis” and “The Bikeriders” is the face of a stylish new watch collection.

(Breitling)

To announce his new watch partnership with Breitling, Austin Butler is undoubtedly channeling his inner James Dean. While the actor is perhaps best known for for his portrayal of Elvis Presley, the Swiss watchmaker chose to lean into his somewhat lesser-known—but no less captivating—role as a ruthlessly cool outlaw motorcyclist in 2023’s The Bikeriders, which spawned many Butler-Dean comparisons.

(Breitling)

Just as in the movie, Butler dons a black leather jacket, blue jeans and a plain white t-shirt as he straddles a retro-styled Triumph—surely not a coincidental choice, as a Triumph TR5 Trophy was the make and model most associated with Dean. Even in Breitling’s own campaign imagery, the new Breitling Top Time B31 that Butler is promoting merely accentuates his vintage Americana-inspired look.

(Breitling)

“Breitling, for me, is about adventure and pushing the limits of what’s possible,” Butler said in a statement announcing the ambassadorship. “Top Time speaks to the way I’ve always wanted to live my life: free and ready to rock ‘n’ roll. It’s a thrill to be part of the squad.”

(Breitling)

Like the legendary star that Butler is invoking, the stylish Top Time collection has rich history, having notably been worn by Sean Connery’s James Bond in 1965’s Thunderball. The new B31 variant boasts a timeless 38-mm case and Breitling’s modern B31 automatic caliber, the brand’s first three-handed movement, contained inside a thin profile made possible by tapered lugs and a crystal with two curved tiers.

(Breitling)

The watch pairs with either a perforated leather strap with contrasting stitching, inspired by the

collection’s motorsports associations, or a three-row stainless-steel bracelet with Breitling’s signature asymmetrical center link. Shop the new Breitling Top Time B31 modeled by Butler online now.