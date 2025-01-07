Balenciaga Gets Outdoorsy With High-End Hike Sneakers

Rugged high-fashion kicks for discerning sneakerheads.

Jan 7, 2025
(Balenciaga)

Luxury Spanish fashion house Balenciaga is stepping from the runway into new territory in vivid fashion: In fact, the just-launched Balenciaga Hike Sneakers were designed to go off-road, rather than just grace European Fashion Week outings.

(Balenciaga)

The shape-shifting set of footwear takes its cues from traditional sports sneakers and hiking boots. with an expectedly unusual Balenciaga sort of twist in the form of a futuristic silhouette.

(Balenciaga)

Futuristic is probably an understatement, because just like 2019’s $895 Balenciaga Track.2 Sneakers, this pair isn’t quite like any pair of kicks in your current rotation.

(Balenciaga)

A mix of mesh, polyurethane and polyester in three different color combinations (beige-and-orange, a sleek all-black number and a fiery red-and-black combination) give these sneakers lightweight appeal and next-level traction (just check out the tread on the outsole). They’re built with a luxury price tag to match: Try $1,275 for a trail-ready footwear upgrade.

(Balenciaga)

Even more impressive than the jaw-dropping price tag is the fact that they’re leather-free, while touches like a B logo debossed on the upper give them distinctive Balenciaga flair. Like other Balenciaga dad sneakers, they’ve got a bold, chunky silhouette that HighSnobiety says “blends techy features with Balenciaga’s outlandish design codes and outdoorsy vibes.”

(Balenciaga)

With designer chops and a surprising amount of outdoor-ready function, these kicks will still likely serve their wearer better on city streets than far off the grid on a rocky trail, but they’ve got similar chops to many a hybrid sneaker- boot. If that seems worth the $1,200-plus price tag, consider taking ’em for a spin somewhere else besides your next weekend coffee outing.

Mentioned in this article:

Read This Next

Louis Vuitton & Takashi Murakami Launch 2025 Collection

Louis Vuitton & Takashi Murakami Launch 2025 Collection

By Maxim

Air Jordan Unveils ‘Year of the Snake’ 2025 Sneaker Collection

Air Jordan Unveils ‘Year of the Snake’ 2025 Sneaker Collection

By Maxim

The Best Bourbons Of 2024

The Best Bourbons Of 2024

By Maxim

Heat begin a new chapter: Life without Jimmy Butler, who is suspended and seeking a trade

Heat begin a new chapter: Life without Jimmy Butler, who is suspended and seeking a trade

By TheGrio

Travis Scott: Redefining music, fashion and fan experiences

Travis Scott: Redefining music, fashion and fan experiences

By TheGrio

Stephen Curry: Revolutionizing basketball and inspiring a new generation

Stephen Curry: Revolutionizing basketball and inspiring a new generation

By TheGrio