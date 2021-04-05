The Best Looks From Banana Republic x Prep Curry Capsule Collection

Banana Republic

Great style collaborations have so much more to do with them than just clothes. Take the new Banana Republic x Prep Curry Capsule Collection, a limited-edition partnership that brings Curry’s story from Memphis to sunny California.

The self-taught fashion designer moved to L.A. in 2016 with just $6 in his pocket, and a dream of building a bold fashion brand: We think this new partnership hits that mark. The collection from Banana Republic, debuting today, celebrates the art of perseverance and the impending return of spring in a bright, colorful and engaging way across 16 signature pieces.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Banana Republic

Along the way, Curry’s built his sportswear brand into a favorite of celebs like Jermaine Dupri and Lance Bass, and his personality shines through in a perfect blend of floral prints and California cool. To say that it’s a welcome spring refresh after a drab winter would be an understatement. Banana Republic is also providing mentorship for the designer as it looks to amplify BIPOC creators.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Here, we’ll take you through our five favorite pieces from the Banana Republic x Prep Curry collection.

Banana Republic x Prep Curry Bomber Jacket

Banana Republic

Curry flawlessly blends florals and angular patterns with bold, fun colors, best seen in this bold bomber jacket that’s got both retro sportswear style and modern cool going for it. Layer it with a white T-shirt and light wash denim to let the jacket do the talking this spring. $129

Banana Republic x Prep Curry Joggers

Banana Republic

We’re all living more or less in joggers these days, right? These are a bold-yet-subtle pair that offers just enough color and style to make ‘em more than suitable to wear out of the house. Better yet, pair them with some fresh white kicks to drive home clean seasonal style. $79.50

Banana Republic x Prep Curry Duffle Bag

Banana Republic

No collection is complete without a stylish bag to take on spring and summer getaways, and Prep Curry has come up with just the right one for your next, much-welcomed trip. It helps that the leather ties in nicely with the rest of the collection. $398

Banana Republic x Prep Curry Hoodie

Banana Republic

Like the joggers we mentioned earlier, the sportswear-inclined hoodie gets a seriously fashionable and fun upgrade here, to go along with a handy technical pocket for your everyday carry. This is a true day-to-night hoodie. $79.50

Banana Republic x Prep Curry Graphic Tee

Banana Republic

As we said, we’ve all been living in casual basics a heck of a lot more, and it pays off to have a great T-shirt or three in your rotation with that in mind. This graphic tee is just the right amount of visually interesting, and it’s ideal to wear with, say lightweight stretch black denim this season. $39.50