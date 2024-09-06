Barbour Debuts Fall/Winter 2024 Heritage+ Collection

Jacket season is coming.

The best menswear essentials tend to stand the test of time, and then some: Iconic silhouettes gain their utility for a reason, and Barbour’s heritage never seems to miss the mark.

That happens to be the case quite literally with the new Barbour Heritage+ Fall/Winter 2024 Collection, a rugged assortment that adds to the British company’s legacy of the best waxed cotton jackets (and more).

From the luxe Barbour Gold Standard line to its instantly recognizable roster of durable waxed jackets, utility is the name of the game, along with a new-and-improved look and feel for the fall season, the company said. Menswear Director Ian Bergin called the new lineup “Barbour in its most authentic form.”

Bergin added that the offering “has all the traditional construction methods you’d expect from us, with tartan liners and brass hardware, but with a more directional attitude. We’ve carefully taken archive pieces and reissued them – altering the fit to suit today’s customer.”

Classic legacy pieces like the Bedale wax jacket and the Spey waterproof jacket join the lineup in tougher fabrications and more clean, modern fits, while crewneck sweaters and a range of boxy T-shirts speak to both the ’90s and the present day in matters of style.

The collection at large leans on an earthy palette, as its legendary Bedale waxed jacket tends to look best in deep shades of olive and brown. The British outfitter looked to its South Shields factory archive for inspiration, at the same time introducing entirely new models for the next generation, including the streamlined Field Vertical Quilted Jacket.

With an emphasis on durability and heritage style, Barbour takes a time-honored approach suitable for blustery highland days, weekend park strolls and explorations far afield, especially with its hard-wearing waxed jackets. As it turns out, even the best heritage and the most legendary styles can be made even better through a refreshed approach, and Barbour proves that quite handily.