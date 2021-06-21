Bell & Ross F1-Inspired Luxury Watch Celebrates Alpine Racing Team

The racy wristwatch will rev your engine.

Luxury watchmaker Bell & Ross may be chiefly influenced by aviation inspirations, but the Swiss brand's latest limited-edition model honors the fastest earth-bound machines: Formula One race cars.

After first partnering with the Renault F1 team in 2016, Bell & Ross is continuing to support the Franco-Swiss franchise under its new Alpine moniker for the sixth year straight.

Dubbed AF21 in reference to Alpine's current AF21 open-wheel single-seater, the three-piece collection features the constructor's blue, black and white colorway.

Throughout the season, you can catch the blistering baubles on the wrists of Alpine F1 drivers Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, as well as the rest of the team's staff.

See all the key technical specs below:

Technical Specs

Movement: caliber BR-CAL.301. Automatic mechanical.

Functions: hours, minutes, small seconds at 3 o'clock and date. Chronograph: 30-minute counter at 9 o'clock, central chronograph seconds. Tachymeter scale on the flange.

Case: 42 mm in width. Satin-finished and polished steel. Bi-directional rotating bezel with anodized black aluminum insert and 60-minute countdown scale.

Dial: matt black. Applique Super-LumiNova-filled numerals. Metal skeletonized Super-LumiNova-filled hour and minute hands.

Crystal: sapphire with anti-reflective coating.

Water-resistance: 100 meters.

Straps: perforated black rubber and ultra-resilient black synthetic fabric.

Buckle: pin. Satin-finished and polished steel.

Limited to 500 examples, the Bell & Ross AF21 is available to preorder now for $6,400 before shipments being in July.