Bell & Ross F1-Inspired Luxury Watch Celebrates Alpine Racing Team

The racy wristwatch will rev your engine.
Author:
Publish date:
Bell & Ross Alpine BR0394-A521 Promo

Luxury watchmaker Bell & Ross may be chiefly influenced by aviation inspirations, but the Swiss brand's latest limited-edition model honors the fastest earth-bound machines: Formula One race cars. 

After first partnering with the Renault F1 team in 2016, Bell & Ross is continuing to support the Franco-Swiss franchise under its new Alpine moniker for the sixth year straight. 

Bell & Ross Alpine BR0394-A521-slider-2560x1040 (1)

Dubbed AF21 in reference to Alpine's current AF21 open-wheel single-seater, the three-piece collection features the constructor's blue, black and white colorway. 

Throughout the season, you can catch the blistering baubles on the wrists of Alpine F1 drivers Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, as well as the rest of the team's staff. 

Bell & Ross Alpine BR0394-A521-slider-2560x1040 (3)

See all the key technical specs below: 

Technical Specs 

  • Movement: caliber BR-CAL.301. Automatic mechanical.
  • Functions: hours, minutes, small seconds at 3 o'clock and date. Chronograph: 30-minute counter at 9 o'clock, central chronograph seconds. Tachymeter scale on the flange.
  • Case: 42 mm in width. Satin-finished and polished steel. Bi-directional rotating bezel with anodized black aluminum insert and 60-minute countdown scale.
  • Dial: matt black. Applique Super-LumiNova-filled numerals. Metal skeletonized Super-LumiNova-filled hour and minute hands.
  • Crystal: sapphire with anti-reflective coating.
  • Water-resistance: 100 meters.
  • Straps: perforated black rubber and ultra-resilient black synthetic fabric.
  • Buckle: pin. Satin-finished and polished steel.

Limited to 500 examples, the Bell & Ross AF21 is available to preorder now for $6,400 before shipments being in July. 

No image description

foo-fighters-chappelle-msg-montage
Entertainment

Watch Dave Chappelle Sing Radiohead's 'Creep' at Foo Fighters Madison Square Garden Concert

2021 Amazon Prime Day Deals Promo Split
Style

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals For Menswear, Tech and Gear

062121_Ted_Lasso_Season_Two_Trailer_big_image_post.jpg.large
Entertainment

'Ted Lasso' Returns With Season 2 Trailer from Apple TV+

2021 Summer Beers Promo
Food & Drink

The Best Seasonal Summer Beers to Drink Right Now

Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Promo
Rides

Brabus Launches 'Rocket' G-Wagen From Mercedes-AMG G63

Bell & Ross Alpine BR0394-A521 Promo
Style

Bell & Ross F1-Inspired Luxury Watch Celebrates Alpine Racing Team

logan-paul-mike-tyson-1200-630-getty
Sports

Logan Paul Says He Could Beat 54-Year-Old Mike Tyson

Scarlett Johansson Iron Man 2 Black Widow Promo
Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson Criticizes ‘Sexualization’ of Black Widow in 'Iron Man 2'

JOLT_2021_Unit_3900x2601_KeySet_04930_RET-HD
Entertainment

First Look at Kate Beckinsale in Amazon Action/Comedy 'Jolt'