Bell & Ross Takes Flight With Aircraft Radar-Inspired Watch

The UFO of watches is back and bolder than ever.

Aviation-steeped watchmaker Bell & Ross is bringing back the Red Radar, a limited-edition timepiece with an aircraft control-inspired face that truly stands out from any other model in the Swiss brand's range or the greater market.

Hodinkee reports that the first iteration of the so-called "watchmaking UFO" debuted to much surprise at Baselworld in 2011, but the BR 03-92 Red Radar is far from dated. A ceramic 42mm case serves as a modern update without veering off course from the original matte black and red colorway.

The experimental horologist pushed the radar-style design a step further in the new model, creating a dial comprised of a center minute disc and an outer hour disc with small red airplane icons, which are powered by the BR-CAL.302 automatic movement.

The sapphire crystal also wears a red anti-reflective coating, while the rubber and synthetic straps and PVD-finished buckle are rendered in more black. Functions include hours, minutes and seconds.

Limited to 999 examples, the Bell & Ross Red Radar is available to preorder now for $4,300 before shipping begins in July.