Bell & Ross Takes Flight With Aircraft Radar-Inspired Watch

The UFO of watches is back and bolder than ever.
Author:
Publish date:
Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Red Radar Ceramic (6)

Aviation-steeped watchmaker Bell & Ross is bringing back the Red Radar, a limited-edition timepiece with an aircraft control-inspired face that truly stands out from any other model in the Swiss brand's range or the greater market.

Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Red Radar Ceramic (7)

Hodinkee reports that the first iteration of the so-called "watchmaking UFO" debuted to much surprise at Baselworld in 2011, but the BR 03-92 Red Radar is far from dated. A ceramic 42mm case serves as a modern update without veering off course from the original matte black and red colorway. 

Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Red Radar Ceramic (4)

The experimental horologist pushed the radar-style design a step further in the new model, creating a dial comprised of a center minute disc and an outer hour disc with small red airplane icons, which are powered by the BR-CAL.302 automatic movement. 

Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Red Radar Ceramic (5)

The sapphire crystal also wears a red anti-reflective coating, while the rubber and synthetic straps and PVD-finished buckle are rendered in more black. Functions include hours, minutes and seconds. 

Limited to 999 examples, the Bell & Ross Red Radar is available to preorder now for $4,300 before shipping begins in July.  

No image description

apple tv plus "the morning show" promo
Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Return in 'The Morning Show' Season 2 Trailer

Jake Paul Nate Diaz Promo
Sports

Jake Paul Promises to Knock Out Nate Diaz After Fighting Tyron Woodley

Battlefield 2042 Promo
Entertainment

Watch the Wild New Gameplay Trailer for 'Battlefield 2042'

luminox-pacific-diver-series-1
Style

Luminox Launches Pacific Diver Watches Just in Time For Father's Day

kingpin-mgm-bill-murry copy
Entertainment

'Kingpin 2' Is In the Works From the Farrelly Brothers

Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Red Radar Ceramic Promo
Style

Bell & Ross Takes Flight With Aircraft Radar-Inspired Watch

Jeff_Bezos_Pad
News

Auction Winner Spends $28 Million For Seat on Jeff Bezos' First Crewed Blue Origin Spaceflight

Kim Kardashian Promo
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Goes Hot Tubbing in Nude Bikini for 'KUWTK' Finale

dave bautista in see trailer apple tv
Entertainment

Dave Bautista Squares off With Jason Momoa in 'See' Season 2 Teaser Trailer for Apple TV+