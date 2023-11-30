Bell & Ross Debuts Iced-Out ‘Cyber Skull’ Watch

Limited to just 25 extravagant timepieces priced at $115,000 each.

(Bell & Ross)

Some watches with a knack for performance sacrifice style points, but that’s rarely the case with Bell & Ross. There’s the Bell & Ross BR-X5 with a luminescent case, and the watchmaker also produces a moto-inspired watch, but both pale in comparison to the sleek and edgy BRO1 Cyber Skull in Sapphire Ice Blue.

(Bell & Ross)

Like other Bell and Ross watches, it retains rugged character and tool watch performance while hitting the mark in terms of well-executed, high-end style.

The timepiece has an aura about it, as well: Its eye-catching skull interior nods to the passage of time, life and death—and it’s a prized symbol for Special Forces operators that trust Bell & Ross watches, too.

(Bell & Ross)

Limited to just 25 pieces and clocking in at a whopping $115, the 45mm watch case is transparent and made, rather incredibly, from sapphire.

The transparent silicone strap drives home the clean, icy blue nature of the timepiece down to the last detail.

(Bell & Ross)

“The architecture of the watch makes the skull appear to float weightlessly inside the case,” Bell & Ross notes, pointing to its hits of ice blue as a “a bold and unusual color in fine watchmaking.”

The central part of the dial, meanwhile, is crafted from galvanized brass and blue PVD, and the timepiece is water-resistant down to 30 meters.

(Bell & Ross)

Of the exceedingly rare watch, Bell & Ross says it’s “an ultra-exclusive timepiece by nature, one done with a “new exceptional execution.” It’s hard to argue with that sentiment, and one might be wise to open up their checkbook to secure that kind of style and design (or at the very least, add this timepiece to a mood board).