Bell & Ross Gets Icy With With BR-05 ‘Arctic Blue’ Skeleton Watch

Featuring a fake cracked watch crystal to evoke frozen lakes on the North Pole.

(Bell & Ross)

Bell & Ross is once again channeling arctic inspiration from the staggering beauty of polar landscapes with its latest limited-edition timepiece. The aviation-inspired luxury watchmaker previously leaned hard into glacial hues with its BR-XF Ice Blue, and the new BR-05 Skeleton Arctic Blue goes even further, adding a fake cracked crystal to the brand’s signature square face in a nod to the North Pole’s frozen lakes.

(Bell & Ross)

This eye-catching effect is achieved by a combination of techniques, including laser engraving and pad printing—aka the transfer of a 2D image onto a 3D object. The watch’s dial is made from a blue-tinted glass plate, on which irregular lines are laser-engraved, creating cracks in frozen expanses throughout the glass. Meanwhile, pad printing supplies a frost-like effect that flows through the cracks.

“The idea behind the Arctic finish of the dial is to play with a design that can be seen as hyper-realistic or abstract,” said Bell & Ross co-founder Bruno Belamich in a statement announcing the watch.

“The realism of cracked ice can give the illusion of flying over a frozen lake. The dial seems carved from a piece of ice. The white etched lines can also be perceived as an abstract pattern on a transparent blue background. However you view the dial, the magic of the design works.”

BR-05 Arctic Blue Skeleton with steel bracelet (Bell & Ross)

The latest skeletonized entrant to the BR-05 line, which originally launched in 2019, lets light pass through, showcasing the remarkable spectacle of the watch’s gears. The 40mm diameter steel case, water-resistant to 100 meters, can be paired with either an integrated steel bracelet or a sporty white rubber strap.

BR-05 Arctic Blue Skeleton with white rubber strap (Bell & Ross)

Limited to just 250 pieces, it’s priced at $8,200 for the steel bracelet version or $7,700 for the rubber strap edition. This unique, arctic-inspired skeleton timepiece is exclusive to Bell & Ross boutiques and online stores, and could sell out before winter even begins.