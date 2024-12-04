Bell & Ross Gets Icy With With BR-05 ‘Arctic Blue’ Skeleton Watch

Featuring a fake cracked watch crystal to evoke frozen lakes on the North Pole.

Dec 4, 2024
(Bell & Ross)

Bell & Ross is once again channeling arctic inspiration from the staggering beauty of polar landscapes with its latest limited-edition timepiece. The aviation-inspired luxury watchmaker previously leaned hard into glacial hues with its BR-XF Ice Blue, and the new BR-05 Skeleton Arctic Blue goes even further, adding a fake cracked crystal to the brand’s signature square face in a nod to the North Pole’s frozen lakes.

(Bell & Ross)

This eye-catching effect is achieved by a combination of techniques, including laser engraving and pad printing—aka the transfer of a 2D image onto a 3D object. The watch’s dial is made from a blue-tinted glass plate, on which irregular lines are laser-engraved, creating cracks in frozen expanses throughout the glass. Meanwhile, pad printing supplies a frost-like effect that flows through the cracks.

“The idea behind the Arctic finish of the dial is to play with a design that can be seen as hyper-realistic or abstract,” said Bell & Ross co-founder Bruno Belamich in a statement announcing the watch.

“The realism of cracked ice can give the illusion of flying over a frozen lake. The dial seems carved from a piece of ice. The white etched lines can also be perceived as an abstract pattern on a transparent blue background. However you view the dial, the magic of the design works.”

BR-05 Arctic Blue Skeleton with steel bracelet (Bell & Ross)

The latest skeletonized entrant to the BR-05 line, which originally launched in 2019, lets light pass through, showcasing the remarkable spectacle of the watch’s gears. The 40mm diameter steel case, water-resistant to 100 meters, can be paired with either an integrated steel bracelet or a sporty white rubber strap.

BR-05 Arctic Blue Skeleton with white rubber strap (Bell & Ross)

Limited to just 250 pieces, it’s priced at $8,200 for the steel bracelet version or $7,700 for the rubber strap edition. This unique, arctic-inspired skeleton timepiece is exclusive to Bell & Ross boutiques and online stores, and could sell out before winter even begins.

Mentioned in this article:

Read This Next

Celebrate Photographer Gilles Bensimon With His Greatest Maxim Photos

Celebrate Photographer Gilles Bensimon With His Greatest Maxim Photos

By Maxim

Bavarian Beauties Showcased In Striking Photos By Ellen Von Unwerth

Bavarian Beauties Showcased In Striking Photos By Ellen Von Unwerth

By Maxim

The Best Picks From Huckberry’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale

The Best Picks From Huckberry’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale

By Maxim

Spirit Of The Week: Buffalo Trace X Chris Stapleton Traveller Whiskey

Spirit Of The Week: Buffalo Trace X Chris Stapleton Traveller Whiskey

By Maxim

His Wife’s Emasculating Him For Getting Beat Up By A High School Girl

His Wife’s Emasculating Him For Getting Beat Up By A High School Girl

By Chip Chick

Tens Of Millions Of Bees Die Every Day Due To Car Collisions In The Western U.S.

Tens Of Millions Of Bees Die Every Day Due To Car Collisions In The Western U.S.

By Chip Chick

7 Ways To Perfect The Art Of Charming A Man

7 Ways To Perfect The Art Of Charming A Man

By Chip Chick

Jonathan Major’s ex-girlfriend drops assault and defamation lawsuit against the actor

Jonathan Major’s ex-girlfriend drops assault and defamation lawsuit against the actor

By TheGrio

Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her And Got This Other Girl Pregnant, So She Blew Him Up To His Baby Mama

Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her And Got This Other Girl Pregnant, So She Blew Him Up To His Baby Mama

By Chip Chick