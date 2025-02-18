Bell & Ross Goes Galactic With The BR-03 Astro

A functional celestial symphony unfolds on the luxe automatic watch’s clever dial.

Feb 18, 2025
(Bell & Ross)

The aviation-inspired Bell & Ross BR-03 is flying far above Earth’s atmosphere for an outer space-themed “Astro” variant. The automatic watch, which has become a staple of the Swiss watchmaker’s lineup since the square, aircraft cockpit-channeling model was introduced in 2006, is sure to appeal especially to those with an astronomical streak.

“The magic of this watch lies in its display—not as a technical interpretation of an instrument watch but, for once, in an imaginative dimension,” said Bruno Belamich, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Bell & Ross.

As the self-winding BR-CAL.327 self-winding movement (with a 54-hour power reserve) ticks, the aventurine quartz dial’s laser-engraved satellite completes an orbital mission around the centrally positioned Earth every 60 seconds. The orbit of the Moon—featuring laser-engraved craters—indicates the minutes, while Mars slowly follows behind to display the passing hours. This creative celestial symphony unfolds within a 41-mm case made of micro-blasted black ceramic and featuring a screw-down crown.

(Bell & Ross)

Perhaps in an effort to keep focus on the watch’s unique face, the BR-03 Astro’s other components are understated: the sapphire has been hollowed out to accentuate the Earth; the caseback features simple Bell & Ross branding alongside ceramic type, water resistance (100 meters/325 feet) and country of origin; and the strap is available in black rubber or black synthetic with a matte-black buckle.

“With the Earth, Moon and Mars travelling across its dial, this watch embodies the spirit of space exploration,” Bell & Ross said in a statement. “Whether you are looking at stars through a telescope or contemplating the mysteries of the universe, this timepiece connects you to the marvels of the cosmos.”

(Bell & Ross)

Priced from $4,800, The Bell & Ross BR-03 Astro is available to purchase now.

