Bell & Ross Lifts Off With Elite Fighter Jet Team-Inspired Tactical Timepiece

Bell & Ross takes to the skies with a limited-edition chronograph Inspired by France’s Rafale Solo Display team.

Bell & Ross has long cemented its identity in the world of professional aviation, crafting instrument watches that are as much a part of a pilot’s toolkit as the gauges on the dashboard. This commitment takes a new flight with the BR-03 Chrono Rafale Solo Display, a limited-edition timepiece celebrating the brand’s new partnership with the Rafale Solo Display, the official flight demonstration program of the French Air and Space Force.

Announced at the Paris Air Show, the collaboration highlights a shared philosophy of precision, performance, and innovation. The Rafale Solo Display, an elite team showcasing the exceptional capabilities of the Dassault Rafale fighter jet, performs nine-minute aerial ballets of breathtaking maneuvers. The absolute precision required for these displays—which captivate audiences at international airshows—is mirrored in the exacting standards of Bell & Ross’s watchmaking.

The new BR-03 Chrono is a fitting tribute to this high-octane partnership. The watch is presented in a 42mm micro-blasted black ceramic case, a signature of the brand that echoes the anti-reflective finish of aircraft instruments. The matte black dial provides a high-contrast canvas for the white numerals and indices, ensuring optimal legibility. A subtle, yet powerful, tribute to the Rafale team is found in the bursts of orange and yellow on the chronograph sub-dials and hands, mirroring the colors of the Rafale Solo Display’s logo. The watch’s chronograph pushers are also uniquely engraved with “START” and “RESET” and filled with colored lacquer.

The BR-03 Chrono Rafale Solo Display is powered by the automatic BR-CAL.301 movement. The watch comes with two straps: a black open-worked rubber strap and an ultra-resilient black synthetic fabric strap emblazoned with the Rafale Solo Display logo. This combination of ruggedness and style reinforces the timepiece’s dual role as a high-performance instrument and a compelling piece of design. Limited to 500 pieces, the new watch continues Bell & Ross’s tradition of creating handsome tool watches for collectors and military personnel alike. The BR-03 Chrono Rafale Solo Display is available for $6,000.