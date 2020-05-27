Bell & Ross Drops Special Edition BR 03-92 Camouflage Watch

Bell & Ross

French watchmaker Bell & Ross just revealed a new, limited edition, wintry camo version of its popular BR 03-92. It has ski lodge aesthetic perfectly in line with B&R's clever merging of tool watch durability with luxury style and construction.

The modestly-sized, 42mm BR 03-92 White Camo rocks a PVD-coated ceramic case and a pair of dial inserts—the clever layering of which is key to one of Bell & Ross's most low-key yet welcome features.

On top, the dial is white-gray camouflage and the numbers 3, 6, 9, and 12 are cut out. Beneath the daylight face, the White Camo is coated with brilliant Super-LumiNova, making it ideal for wearing any time of the day.

Some selected tech specs directly from the Bell & Ross website:

Movement: calibre BR-CAL.302. Automatic mechanical.

Functions: hours, minutes, seconds, and date.

Crystal: sapphire with anti-reflective coating.

Water-resistance: 100 meters.

Straps: calfskin with grey and white camouflage and black rubber.

Buckle: pin. Black PVD* coated steel.

Only 999 of the BR 03-92 White Camo will be sold. They retail for $3,800. Learn more at bellross.com.