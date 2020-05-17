Ben & Jerry's 'Chunky Dunky' Nike SB Dunk Low Gets Official Release Date

This tasty collab is coming soon to a skate shop near you.

The wait is over. Coming very soon: Ben & Jerry's x Nike SB Dunk Low, a.k.a. the "Chunky Dunky."

The crazy colorful collab between the ice cream makers and Nike was first announced in March 2020. Fortunately, we won't have to wait long for the real thing.

Take a look at the images and the Chunky Dunkys are pretty self-explanatory to anyone who has been lucky enough to binge on B&J's. They celebrate the funky ice cream company's legacy flavor "Chunky Monkey"—banana ice cream with fudge chunks and nuts—and the brand's overall legacy as a product of the bucolic backfields of beautiful Vermont.

Visually, the upper could've been made from Chunky Monkey cartons. It is made, however, from pony hair colored like Ben & Jerry's cow mascot and accented with melting yellow swoosh stripes.

The tongue, collar and heel on the Chunky Dunky are signature Ben & Jerry's, sporting the legend "Chunky Dunky" in the font fans of the treat are familiar with. Further keeping with the hippie-dippie spirit that originally infused the brand, insoles and liners are colorful tie-dye, with a white midsole that offsets the grass-green soles.

The Chunky Dunky will hit skate shop shelves beginning May 23. Nike will then make them available via Nike SNKRS on May 26. The retail price is a reasonable $100.