The Best Henley Shirts to Wear Right Now

There are a few men’s style essentials we think every guy should own, and a few that all guys look great wearing. Chief among those men’s style staples as we head into fall? How about the humble-yet-rugged, truly essential henley? With a sporting heritage from across the pond (originally worn by rowers in the British town of Henley-on-Thames), the henley is now something of an all-American style staple, the kind of rugged piece that’s cooler than a plain T-shirt yet not as business-ready as an Oxford shirt.

In short: It’s the kind of cool, classic shirt that allows every guy to channel a bit of leading man energy. Seriously, have you ever seen how Ryan Gosling wears a henley? That’s inspirational style right there. For your own bit of movie star cool, get one of the best men’s henleys for fall, then wear it all season long with darn near anything you please. We’ve got men’s henleys at every price point below, so step right up and take a swing.

J. Crew Garment-Dyed Slub Henley

For a highly agreeable price, get this sub-$50 henley from the classic menswear purveyors at J. Crew. It’s the kind of effortlessly cool, rugged henley to wear with your denim jacket or field coat for brisk fall weekend outings aplenty. Heck, at that price, you might as well get more than one. $45

Rag & Bone Cotton-Blend Jersey Henley

Ever the masters of sleek, edgy style, Rag & Bone has come up with a super-premium interpretation of the classic henley, using a fine cotton blend to craft a sharp henley that you should wear with your slim Rag & Bone denim and a leather moto jacket this fall. $150

GAP Slub Henley T-Shirt

What goes exceedingly well with a pair of expertly faded jeans and high-top sneakers for standout fall style? Answer: A GAP henley, reasonably priced and done up in a cool slub cotton for visual interest and effortlessly cool style. $39.95

Tom Ford Ribbed Cotton Henley

Want a henley that’s so incredibly designed, you could almost wear with a herringbone suit this fall? Then you want Tom Ford’s take on the henley, a superbly well-crafted style staple with an investment-level price tag to match. Worth it? We’d say so: It’s Tom Ford, after all. $420

Todd Snyder Made-In-L.A. Henley

Los Angeles has become a denim and knitwear hub for a reason -- the quality of the product coming out of the city is second-to-none. That’s why we’re so impressed with Todd Snyder’s Made-In-L.A. Henley, the premium, casual style essential your fall mornings need right now. Better still, pair with some Los Angeles-made denim from Snyder, too. $88

Buck Mason Pima Curved Hem Henley

If we’re being honest, it’s tough to decide what our favorite thing is about this Buck Mason henley: Is it the pima cotton construction, making it easy to layer or wear on its own? Is it the cool curved hem design? Or is it the fact that it’s a rugged style staple available in a range of essential colors? Come to think of it, we’d say a bit of all of the above. $52