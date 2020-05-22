The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales To Shop Online

Save big on everything from cool men's clothing and accessories to great outdoor gear, furniture and mattresses.

The unofficial beginning of summer is coming with Memorial Day weekend. And let's be real here: It's weird this year. Everything is. But that hasn't stopped retailers with big online stores from teeing up their usual holiday sales.

If you're looking for good deals in clothes, get ready to stock up. Everyone from Abercrombie & Fitch to Zappos is offering deals ranging from a perfectly reasonable 20% off select styles at American Trench up to some 60% off deals at Nordstrom. Meanwhile, outdoor brands like REI and Leatherman are offering up to 50% savings and you can score up to 70% off some furniture at Wayfair.

Check out these sweet deals on everything from stylish men's clothing and accessories to great outdoor gear, furniture and even mattresses.

Clothing and Accessories

Abercrombie & Fitch: For a limited time, markdowns of 40-60% sitewide

Adidas: Also for a limited time, save up to 50%

Allsaints: Ongoing sales up to 50% off

Amazon: Deals every day up to 30% off Amazon brands

American Trench: Use AHOY to save 20% on all nautical sweaters for a limited time

Ami: Ongoing savings up to 50% off

A.P.C.: Big seasonal discounts

Asos: Code MEMORIAL2020 takes 25% off sitewide, sale ends May 21st

Backcountry: Limited time sale of as much as 50% off thousands of styles

Bloomingdale’s: On select items save 30-50%, with another 50% on clearance items. Ends May 25th

Blundstone: 25% off select styles through the end of May

Bonobos: Code GOODTIMES at checkout will drop another 50% off sale and final sale items, but only for a limited time

Clarks: Limited time sale—with code TAKE30 get 30% off items sitewide

Coach offers up to 50% off select styles on an ongoing basis

Cole Haan: Through June 3rd, you can take 70% off sale styles

Columbia: 25% off almost everything on the site for a limited time

DC Shoes: Also a limited-time offer of 30% off sale styles

East Dane has ongoing sales of up to 70% off on thousands of items

End Clothing: Take another 15% off all already-discounted items at checkout during their ongoing midseason sale

Everlane: In Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section prices begin as low as $12

Express: Some styles up to 50% off

Farfetch: An ongoing sale of up to 50% off designer items

Florsheim: Get another 10% off all clearance items with code CLR22 through May 25.

Forward: Designer collections up to 65% off

Freemans Sporting Club: Some styles are up to 50% off for now

Greats: To get 25% off sitewide Enter SUNNY25 at checkout—limited time offer

Hugo Boss: During Boss's Spring Sale Save up to 30%

Indochino: As much as 40% off sitewide for a limited time

J.W. Hulme: Limited time sale of up to 50% off select bags

LN-CC: Up to 50% off ongoing sale

Luisaviaroma: Take another 30% off already-discounted items when you check out

Macy’s: Killer big sale of 25-60% off select styles through May 25

Madewell: Use code, HOWFUN for a limited time at checkout to take 30-50% off selections already on sale

Mango: Lots of major discounts on shoes, coats, trousers and other menswear accessories

Matches Fashion: Ongoing 50% off sale for designer styles

Minnetonka: With code GOODVIBES at checkout you get free shipping on orders of $35 or more through May 31.

Moosejaw: With code SUNSCREEN take 20% off one full-price selection plus select styles are up to 30% off through May 25

Need Supply: Ongoing 50% off markdowns sitewide

Nike: Big continuing sale on hundreds of styles with savings up to 40% off

Nordstrom: Nice ongoing clearance sale with savings up to 60%

Old Navy has a limited time 50% off sale sitewide

Opening Ceremony: Code TORCHPASS30 will take an additional 30% off sale items for a limited time

Outdoor Voices: As much as 50% off select styles during the OV Extra Sale

Paige: Continuing sale with markdowns of up to 60%

Rag & Bone: Save as much as 70% on jeans, shirts, and more during as part of the brand's first surplus sale

Ralph Lauren: Up to 40% off sitewide

Reebok: For a limited time, enter code REFRESH and take an extra 40% off sale items

REI: Through May 25, save up to 30% on clothes and camping gear

Reiss: Continuing sale of up to half off some items

Saks Fifth Avenue: Designer sale at Saks of up to 50% off

Sandro: Take 40% off spring styles

Skagen: Select watches are under $59.99 for a limited time only

Solid & Striped: Code MDW25 takes 25% off sitewide during this limited sale

Ssense: Up to 50% off, but just for a limited time

Sunspel: 30% off everything in the summer collection through May 25

Todd Snyder: 30% off more than 200 products

Totokaelo: Markdowns of up to 50% off

Under Armour: Outlet styles are up to 40% off

Uniqlo: For a limited time, a variety of big cuts in the prices of seasonal favorites including tees, chinos, and button-downs

Verishop: Ongoing sitewide savings of up to 70% off

Vince: Take 25% off selections sitewide using code MAY25 for a limited time only

Zappos: Footwear and apparel deals sitewide and styles include Nike for up to 25% off, The North Face up to 30% off, and Converse up to 25% off—ends May 25

Outdoor Gear, Furniture, and Mattresses

AllModern: Save as much as 65% off some purchases and another 15% off everything, using code LETSGO

Apt2B: This direct-to-consumer, American-made brand is offering 15% off across its site and will take another 30% off when you spend up to $3,999 or more

Bear Mattress: Save 20% on all mattresses and get a pair of “Cloud” pillows free new mattress purchase—just use code MDW20 at checkout

BioLite: Save 25% on many camping essentials like headlamps, solar charging panels and mini-stoves

Birch: Take $200 off new organic mattresses

Burrow: Made in America, easy-to-assemble furniture and you will get 10% off all orders under $1,499 with as much as $600 off purchases over $4,000—just use code MDW at checkout

Casper: 10% off the entire order of anything onsite save sale items—use code MEMDAY10

Crane & Canopy: Take up to 60% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and home décor

Cotopaxi: Save an extra 20% on select discounted items (including outwear, apparel, accessories, and backpacks). MEMORIAL20

Floyd: Detroit-based Floyd furniture offers discounts on just about the whole site; use code SUNSHINE when you check out

Helix: You can save $200 off new Helix mattresses get a pair of free "Dream" pillows, just go to the site to find the correct discount code

Kammock: Savings of up to 30% on gear like hammocks, blankets and backpacks

Layla: Take $150 off memory foam mattresses or $200 off a foam hybrid mattress

Leatherman: Up to 50% savings on select multitools.

Leesa: $100 to $400 off all of the bed-in-a-box brand's mattresses

Merrell: The brand's massive selection of hiking favorites are up to 25% off.

Nest Bedding: Save 25% sitewide on a new mattress purchase

Osprey: 25% off select packs, sling packs, and hiking day packs from the noted outdoor brand with savings of up to 40% off last season's gear

Patagonia Provisions: Up to 25% in savings with a purchase of any of its "Stock Up" boxes of camping-friendly shelf-stable food

Plush Beds: $1,200 in savings on the brand's mattresses plus up to $400 in free bedding if you use code MEMORIAL20 at checkout

Purple: Take up to $400 off a new mattress bundle including pillows, sheets, and mattress protector

Saatva: Save $200 off if you spend $1,000 or more on any of the brand's six models.

Wayfair: Save up to 70% off Wayfair's huge inventory of patio furniture, outdoor games, appliances, hot tubs, saunas, and more

Zoma: $150 off this bed-in-a-box brand's mattresses in addition to free shipping and returns—use code MDW150 when you check out.