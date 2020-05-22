The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales To Shop Online
The unofficial beginning of summer is coming with Memorial Day weekend. And let's be real here: It's weird this year. Everything is. But that hasn't stopped retailers with big online stores from teeing up their usual holiday sales.
If you're looking for good deals in clothes, get ready to stock up. Everyone from Abercrombie & Fitch to Zappos is offering deals ranging from a perfectly reasonable 20% off select styles at American Trench up to some 60% off deals at Nordstrom. Meanwhile, outdoor brands like REI and Leatherman are offering up to 50% savings and you can score up to 70% off some furniture at Wayfair.
Check out these sweet deals on everything from stylish men's clothing and accessories to great outdoor gear, furniture and even mattresses.
Clothing and Accessories
Abercrombie & Fitch: For a limited time, markdowns of 40-60% sitewide
Adidas: Also for a limited time, save up to 50%
Allsaints: Ongoing sales up to 50% off
Amazon: Deals every day up to 30% off Amazon brands
American Trench: Use AHOY to save 20% on all nautical sweaters for a limited time
Ami: Ongoing savings up to 50% off
A.P.C.: Big seasonal discounts
Asos: Code MEMORIAL2020 takes 25% off sitewide, sale ends May 21st
Backcountry: Limited time sale of as much as 50% off thousands of styles
Bloomingdale’s: On select items save 30-50%, with another 50% on clearance items. Ends May 25th
Blundstone: 25% off select styles through the end of May
Bonobos: Code GOODTIMES at checkout will drop another 50% off sale and final sale items, but only for a limited time
Clarks: Limited time sale—with code TAKE30 get 30% off items sitewide
Coach offers up to 50% off select styles on an ongoing basis
Cole Haan: Through June 3rd, you can take 70% off sale styles
Columbia: 25% off almost everything on the site for a limited time
DC Shoes: Also a limited-time offer of 30% off sale styles
East Dane has ongoing sales of up to 70% off on thousands of items
End Clothing: Take another 15% off all already-discounted items at checkout during their ongoing midseason sale
Everlane: In Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section prices begin as low as $12
Express: Some styles up to 50% off
Farfetch: An ongoing sale of up to 50% off designer items
Florsheim: Get another 10% off all clearance items with code CLR22 through May 25.
Forward: Designer collections up to 65% off
Freemans Sporting Club: Some styles are up to 50% off for now
Greats: To get 25% off sitewide Enter SUNNY25 at checkout—limited time offer
Hugo Boss: During Boss's Spring Sale Save up to 30%
Indochino: As much as 40% off sitewide for a limited time
J.W. Hulme: Limited time sale of up to 50% off select bags
LN-CC: Up to 50% off ongoing sale
Luisaviaroma: Take another 30% off already-discounted items when you check out
Macy’s: Killer big sale of 25-60% off select styles through May 25
Madewell: Use code, HOWFUN for a limited time at checkout to take 30-50% off selections already on sale
Mango: Lots of major discounts on shoes, coats, trousers and other menswear accessories
Matches Fashion: Ongoing 50% off sale for designer styles
Minnetonka: With code GOODVIBES at checkout you get free shipping on orders of $35 or more through May 31.
Moosejaw: With code SUNSCREEN take 20% off one full-price selection plus select styles are up to 30% off through May 25
Need Supply: Ongoing 50% off markdowns sitewide
Nike: Big continuing sale on hundreds of styles with savings up to 40% off
Nordstrom: Nice ongoing clearance sale with savings up to 60%
Old Navy has a limited time 50% off sale sitewide
Opening Ceremony: Code TORCHPASS30 will take an additional 30% off sale items for a limited time
Outdoor Voices: As much as 50% off select styles during the OV Extra Sale
Paige: Continuing sale with markdowns of up to 60%
Rag & Bone: Save as much as 70% on jeans, shirts, and more during as part of the brand's first surplus sale
Ralph Lauren: Up to 40% off sitewide
Reebok: For a limited time, enter code REFRESH and take an extra 40% off sale items
REI: Through May 25, save up to 30% on clothes and camping gear
Reiss: Continuing sale of up to half off some items
Saks Fifth Avenue: Designer sale at Saks of up to 50% off
Sandro: Take 40% off spring styles
Skagen: Select watches are under $59.99 for a limited time only
Solid & Striped: Code MDW25 takes 25% off sitewide during this limited sale
Ssense: Up to 50% off, but just for a limited time
Sunspel: 30% off everything in the summer collection through May 25
Todd Snyder: 30% off more than 200 products
Totokaelo: Markdowns of up to 50% off
Under Armour: Outlet styles are up to 40% off
Uniqlo: For a limited time, a variety of big cuts in the prices of seasonal favorites including tees, chinos, and button-downs
Verishop: Ongoing sitewide savings of up to 70% off
Vince: Take 25% off selections sitewide using code MAY25 for a limited time only
Zappos: Footwear and apparel deals sitewide and styles include Nike for up to 25% off, The North Face up to 30% off, and Converse up to 25% off—ends May 25
Outdoor Gear, Furniture, and Mattresses
AllModern: Save as much as 65% off some purchases and another 15% off everything, using code LETSGO
Apt2B: This direct-to-consumer, American-made brand is offering 15% off across its site and will take another 30% off when you spend up to $3,999 or more
Bear Mattress: Save 20% on all mattresses and get a pair of “Cloud” pillows free new mattress purchase—just use code MDW20 at checkout
BioLite: Save 25% on many camping essentials like headlamps, solar charging panels and mini-stoves
Birch: Take $200 off new organic mattresses
Burrow: Made in America, easy-to-assemble furniture and you will get 10% off all orders under $1,499 with as much as $600 off purchases over $4,000—just use code MDW at checkout
Casper: 10% off the entire order of anything onsite save sale items—use code MEMDAY10
Crane & Canopy: Take up to 60% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and home décor
Cotopaxi: Save an extra 20% on select discounted items (including outwear, apparel, accessories, and backpacks). MEMORIAL20
Floyd: Detroit-based Floyd furniture offers discounts on just about the whole site; use code SUNSHINE when you check out
Helix: You can save $200 off new Helix mattresses get a pair of free "Dream" pillows, just go to the site to find the correct discount code
Kammock: Savings of up to 30% on gear like hammocks, blankets and backpacks
Layla: Take $150 off memory foam mattresses or $200 off a foam hybrid mattress
Leatherman: Up to 50% savings on select multitools.
Leesa: $100 to $400 off all of the bed-in-a-box brand's mattresses
Merrell: The brand's massive selection of hiking favorites are up to 25% off.
Nest Bedding: Save 25% sitewide on a new mattress purchase
Osprey: 25% off select packs, sling packs, and hiking day packs from the noted outdoor brand with savings of up to 40% off last season's gear
Patagonia Provisions: Up to 25% in savings with a purchase of any of its "Stock Up" boxes of camping-friendly shelf-stable food
Plush Beds: $1,200 in savings on the brand's mattresses plus up to $400 in free bedding if you use code MEMORIAL20 at checkout
Purple: Take up to $400 off a new mattress bundle including pillows, sheets, and mattress protector
Saatva: Save $200 off if you spend $1,000 or more on any of the brand's six models.
Wayfair: Save up to 70% off Wayfair's huge inventory of patio furniture, outdoor games, appliances, hot tubs, saunas, and more
Zoma: $150 off this bed-in-a-box brand's mattresses in addition to free shipping and returns—use code MDW150 when you check out.