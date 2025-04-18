Beyoncé Is A Denim-Clad Cowgirl In Levi’s Latest Video Campaign

The “Cowboy Carter” singer is strutting her stuff in a sultry new video.

(Levi’s)

Beyoncé is serving up cool Levi’s looks from behind a lunch counter in the storied denim brand’s new ad. Following Launderette and Pool Hall, Refrigerator marks the third Queen Bey-starring revival of classic commercials conceived for the Levi’s “Reiimagine” campaign. All three feature the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer as an eye-catching denim cowgirl and the single “Levii’s Jeans,” the Post Malone-featuring duet off of Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter. In Refrigerator, Beyoncé is seen closing out the register in a sweltering greasy spoon diner, grabbing a jacket from a fridge and strutting out the door.

As Levi’s puts it, “This chapter transforms the ad’s original spirit into a modern statement about confidence, originality and empowerment. Set in a sun-drenched roadside diner, the film reimagines the 1988 Refrigerator ad, with Beyoncé as the lead. In the Levi’s Iconic Western Shirt, 501 Original Shorts, a crisp white tank, and a classic red paisley bandana, she moves with confidence, ready to take on her next challenge. With a special cameo from Willie Jones, a collaborator on Cowboy Carter, the campaign seamlessly connects the brand to Beyoncé’s broader artistic universe.”

Check out Launderette and Pool Hall below, as well as the original ads that inspired them, below:

