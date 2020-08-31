The Best Black Long-Sleeve T-Shirts To Wear Right Now

Courtesy

Remember that closet stocked full of dress shirts for the office? We’d wager your wardrobe is looking just a bit different these days with Zoom calls aplenty in the mix, but that doesn’t mean you have to revert to the olden days (keep your college tees stowed away). No sir, there’s a way to get luxurious layering for days at home, or a fall road trip, while earning some serious style points.

It’s time to reintroduce you to the humble black long-sleeve T-shirt, once relegated to the basics drawer but now elevated to a subtly stylish, high-minded staple. The best black long-sleeve T-shirts can be worn at home or layered up underneath a travel jacket the next time you hop behind the wheel, and you’ll find comfortable options aplenty at several price points below. With summer heat still here and fall and winter on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to take stock of your wardrobe, starting with the sort of T-shirt you can wear more than you might expect.

Reigning Champ Polartec Delta Long-Sleeve Tee

Invest in one of the best black long-sleeve tees for the ultimate blend of form and function here. The unique, innovative Polartec Delta™ fabric technology is designed to take advantage of the body’s natural cooling processes. The fabric channels perspiration and makes it ideal to wear on its own when temperatures haven’t quite plummeted. In short, you’re going to stay as comfortable as possible, no matter where your adventures take you. $100

Tom Ford Cotton-Blend Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Needless to say, when Tom Ford sets his mind to taking a seemingly basic wardrobe staple and upgrading it, the results are going to be incredibly impressive. Such is the case with this handsome, refined cotton-blend long-sleeve tee. Wear this underneath a softly tailored Tom Ford suit — we think it’s what the legendary designer would want. $340

Proof 72-Hour Merino Long-Sleeve Tee

Merino is undeniably a wonder fabric, made to deliver moisture-wicking, anti-microbial performance for days on end, as this soft and comfortable merino tee from Proof and Huckberry suggests. Layer it under a denim jacket for your next road trip. $92

Mack Weldon WARMKNIT Waffle Long-Sleeve Crew

Want warm fall layering potential aplenty for fall and winter mornings & nights? This Mack Weldon crew, made with the brand’s patented Thermolite fabric blend for comfort and cozy style, is the perfect crewneck to wear on the road or toss in your weekend bag for a getaway. $68

Sunspel Cotton Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

This Sunspel cotton T-shirt is an easy option when it comes to accessible luxury and quality (there’s a reason James Bond preferred Sunspel basics in films like Casino Royale). Wear this T-shirt with dark blue denim and light blue indigo denim shirt for style at home or on the road — we think Daniel Craig would approve. $95

Hanes ComfortSoft Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Want all the comfort and surprisingly sharp style of a black long-sleeve T-shirt … without spending an arm and a leg? Hanes has you covered with what should be a remarkably soft, easy-to-layer long-sleeve tee. Throw it on for morning coffee on your back porch, wear it underneath a chambray shirt — heck, at that price, buy 2 or 3. $8