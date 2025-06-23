Blancpain Launches Smaller Version Of Famed Fifty Fathoms Automatique Dive Watch

The new 38mm Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Automatique further cements the legacy of a beloved dive watch.

(Blancpain)

For more than seven decades, the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms has arguably helped set the pace in the world of dive watches, but it’s never been available in a more diminutive case size — until now. The debut of a new 38mm Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Automatique helps further cement the legacy of the famed dive watch.

The Swiss watchmaker seems to have been hinting at a toned-down case size for some time now, releasing a 42mm Blancpain Fifty Fathoms (a nod to its original measurements) earlier this spring. The legendary dive watch has also received a mil-spec anniversary update in recent years, for good measure. And now, the latest Blancpain Fifty Fathoms is part of a trio of case sizes (38, 42 and 45mm) that are “designed to suit every wrist, style, and preference,” according to the brand.

(Blancpain)

The watchmaker went even deeper in retooling the Fifty Fathoms Automatique, offering its 38mm edition in black and sunburst blue dials as part of two “two playful yet powerful” releases. Each is offered in stainless steel, grade 23 titanium or 18-karat red gold, while the two new dials join “smoky black” and “petal” pink editions of the 38mm Automatique released last week. With a flagship dive watch like the Fifty Fathoms, the possibilities to play with design are seemingly endless.

(Blancpain)

Of the two new rugged-meets-refined dial colorways in the more subtle 38mm case design, Blancpain said “these pieces broaden the line’s versatility and appeal,” at the same time relying on the impressive 100-hour power reserve and durable run time of the watchmaker’s Blancpain Manufacture caliber 115 movement.

(Blancpain)

The new size is designed to target a variety of wrist sizes and style preferences, Blancpain said, noting that “proportions have been carefully reworked to ensure balance, harmony, and presence on any

wrist, whether slim or substantial.” The move further bolsters what the company calls the “world’s first true pro diver’s watch,” with the specs to match.

(Blancpain)

Available on strap options including traditional stainless steel and sporty, water-ready rubber, the move to size down the Fifty Fathoms wasn’t undertaken lightly, said Blancpain President and CEO Marc A. Hayek.

(Blancpain)

“The Fifty Fathoms is much more than a diver’s watch, it’s a symbol of exploration and innovation,” he said. “With the addition of new models, we’re responding to a clear demand while reaffirming that this collection was always meant for all wrists.” If that vision for a new dive watch speaks to you, find the latest Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Automatique 38mm online through Blanpain starting at about $22,000.