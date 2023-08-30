Blundstone Teams Up With L.L. Bean For Rugged Chelsea Boots

Step into fall with this fashionable footwear collaboration.

(Blundstone)

L.L. Bean certainly has enough pedigree on its own when it comes to hard-wearing boots, and the Northeast outfitter is lending some of that pedigree to what just might become your new favorite pair of boots.

Only this time, the silhouette is a change of pace from classic “Bean Boots.”

(Blundstone)

Blundstone and L.L. Bean are instead putting their collective might and heritage into the new Blundstone #2308 Boots, a fresh update on a classic shoe hitting shelves (for a limited run) just in time for fall.

More Maxim Videos

(Blundstone)

L.L. Bean’s richly crafted cold-weather gear and extensive archive has proven a fit in recent years for partnerships with Todd Snyder and more, while Blundstone teamed up with Huckberry this past winter.

And this latest set of boots exemplifies the “best of both worlds” adage, down to the last stitch.

(Blundstone)

The most noticeable feature is the use of L.L. Bean’s iconic red Maine Guide Plaid to freshen up Blundstone’s contrasting elastic side gores.

(Blundstone)

The premium Stout Brown leather upper is finely crafted and sure to get better with age, and L.L. Bean lends its logo to Blundstone’s iconic front and back pull tabs.

The leather itself is also water-resistant, and like other Blundstone boots, the #2308 is built with dependable shock-absorption technology for long-lasting comfort and performance.

(Blundstone)

The collaboration, although a far-flung merger between Australia and New England, proved a natural fit, as both century-plus-old companies “were born on the opposite ends of the world but are alike in their passions, beliefs and priorities,” Blundstone said.

(Blundstone)

These boots have a fresh yet rugged sensibility, and if the surging worldwide popularity of Blundstone boots is any indication, this limited-edition pair won’t stay in stock for long.

They’re also priced at an agreeable $219.95 online at Blundstone and L.L. Bean. It’s high time you stepped into fall with a new pair of timeless boots for the season ahead.