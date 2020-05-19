Breitling's Rainbow Superocean Heritage '57 Watch Benefits A Very Worthy Cause

The luxury watchmaker is donating proceeds to charities supporting the battle against COVID-19.

Breitling

In April 2020, Breitling revealed its Superocean Heritage ’57 Limited Edition on the luxury watchmaker's first-ever Summit Webcast. The colorful rainbow design was conceived to symbolize "hope and optimism" according to the company, and they received "overwhelmingly positive feedback."

So they've launched a second, more limited edition with a blue dial—and Breitling said in a press release that a portion of the profits from each watch sold will be donated "to charities supporting the frontline healthcare workers" in countries heavily affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Breitling

For each of the first 100 Superocean Heritage ’57 Limited Edition II watches sold via www.breitling.com, the company will also donate another $1,030.

In total, Breitling expects to donate 500,000 in Swiss Francs, currently equal to approximately $515,700 USD. Charities that will benefit include Fondation de France, which provides funds to assist health care research projects and Humanitas in Milan which was the first medical facility in Italy to be quality-certified as an Academic Hospital and has been on the front lines in the search for a cure for COVID-19.

Breitling

The rainbow-inspired Superocean Heritage ’57 Limited Edition II is has a 42-millimeter stainless-steel case and bi-directional rotating bezel constructed with a hardened blue ceramic bezel ring and a blue dial. Additional specs include:

Breitling Caliber 10

Bi-directional and self-winding mechanical movement

Hands coated with Super-LumiNova in a rainbow spectrum of colors including yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet, red, and orange

Water-resistant to 100 meters

Sapphire, convex, double anti-reflective glass

This Superocean Heritage '57 is limited to 1,000 pieces and it retails for $5,025. Learn more at Breitling.com.