Breitling Takes Flight With Air Force-Inspired Super Chronomat Watch Collection

We'll take one of each.
Breitling Super Chronomat Collection (7)

Luxury Swiss watchmaker Breitling sought inspiration from a retro limited edition model to inform the design of its new Super Chronomat collection. 

Breitling Super Chronomat Collection (10)

The high-end baubles hark to Breitling's coveted Frecce Tricolore edition created for hotshots of the Italian Air Force's aerobatic fleet in 1983, a year before the original Chronomat quartz model launched in 1984. 

Breitling Super Chronomat Collection (9)

The revived 44mm Super Chronomat B01 44 still features interchangeable rider tabs at 3 and 9 o'clock to protect the sapphire crystal, but for the first time, the stainless steel bezels get updated ceramic inserts. 

Breitling Super Chronomat Collection (8)

Two are encased in stainless steel with blue or black dial-and-bezel combinations, while the most expensive third is rendered with a rich brown dial and bezel that are complemented by an 18K gold case. 

42_Breitling Super Chronomat B01 44 with UTC-module_detail 3_Ref. AB0136251B1A2_web use

A fourth option gets darker and arguably flashier, with a black dial and a Universal Time Coordinated-clock embedded in the bracelet. 

Breitling Super Chronomat Collection (11)

All feature contrasting silver chronograph counters powered by the COSC-certified Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01, good for 70 hours of power reserve and 200 meters of water resistance. Buyers can pick between plus a Rouleaux-inspired matte rubber strap or the classic metal band with a butterfly clasp. 

Breitling Super Chronomat Collection (6)

Deep-pocketed watch enthusiasts can spring for the pricier Super Chronomat 44, which features a four-year semi-perpetual calendar that only needs to be adjusted on leap years every 1,461 days. Though water resistance is halved to 100 meters, the Super Chronomat 44 features day, date, month and moon phase indicators. 

Priced from $8,500 to $23,650, the Breitling Super Chronomat collection is available to buy online now.

