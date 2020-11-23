Breitling and Kelly Slater's Outerknown Create Stunning Sea Watch

Courtesy

The most daring adventures deserve an equally daring, stylish watch, so for testing the limits on the water and on land, you could do worse than the new Breitling Superocean Heritage ‘57 Outerknown Watch. It’s the third launch in the ongoing partnership between heritage watchmaker Breitling and sustainable, surf-inspired menswear brand Outerknown (founded in part by legendary surfer Kelly Slater, fittingly enough).

Breitling and Outerknown have previously teamed up on two highly covetable, investment-level watches that blend great looks, standout functionality and impressive specs, and the Superocean Heritage ‘57 Outerknown Watch carries on that lineage quite handsomely.

The Superocean Heritage has been coined as a “modern-retro sea watch,” made with sustainability in mind thanks to the use of an ECONYL® nylon strap for an eco-conscious appeal (the material is made from recycled nylon waste). The design itself harkens back to Breitling’s 1957 design for throwback style that goes the distance.

“We’re thrilled to be able to build on our strong partnership with Kelly and everyone at Outerknown. The projects we work on with them go beyond watchmaking,” said Breitling CEO Georges Kern. “They underscore Breitling’s commitment to sustainability.

It helps that in addition to its seriously environmentally friendly nature, it’s the perfect sort of watch to wear on beach vacations and for surfing sessions aplenty. The rugged NATO strap will also hold up more than admirably to repeated wear on land.

We love the bronze-colored dial and the sized-just-right 42mm case diameter, and we also love the fact that there’s a limited-edition upgrade of the same silhouette, one featuring an 18K red-gold bezel.

Opt for the original stainless steel version for $4,380, or go big with the rose gold update for $5,225, but know that you’re getting a watch that’s every bit as adventure-minded and sustainable as can be.