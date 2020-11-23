Breitling and Kelly Slater's Outerknown Create Stunning Sea Watch

The latest luxe iteration of the collaborative Superocean Heritage '57 gets fancy with a 18K rose gold bezel.
Author:
Publish date:
BREITLING SUPEROCEAN HERITAGE 57 OUTERKNOWN Rose Gold (2)

The most daring adventures deserve an equally daring, stylish watch, so for testing the limits on the water and on land, you could do worse than the new Breitling Superocean Heritage ‘57 Outerknown Watch. It’s the third launch in the ongoing partnership between heritage watchmaker Breitling and sustainable, surf-inspired menswear brand Outerknown (founded in part by legendary surfer Kelly Slater, fittingly enough).

BREITLING SUPEROCEAN HERITAGE 57 OUTERKNOWN Rose Gold (3)

Breitling and Outerknown have previously teamed up on two highly covetable, investment-level watches that blend great looks, standout functionality and impressive specs, and the Superocean Heritage ‘57 Outerknown Watch carries on that lineage quite handsomely.

The Superocean Heritage has been coined as a “modern-retro sea watch,” made with sustainability in mind thanks to the use of an ECONYL® nylon strap for an eco-conscious appeal (the material is made from recycled nylon waste). The design itself harkens back to Breitling’s 1957 design for throwback style that goes the distance.

BREITLING SUPEROCEAN HERITAGE 57 OUTERKNOWN Rose Gold (4)

“We’re thrilled to be able to build on our strong partnership with Kelly and everyone at Outerknown. The projects we work on with them go beyond watchmaking,” said Breitling CEO Georges Kern. “They underscore Breitling’s commitment to sustainability.

It helps that in addition to its seriously environmentally friendly nature, it’s the perfect sort of watch to wear on beach vacations and for surfing sessions aplenty. The rugged NATO strap will also hold up more than admirably to repeated wear on land.

BREITLING SUPEROCEAN HERITAGE 57 OUTERKNOWN Rose Gold (1)

We love the bronze-colored dial and the sized-just-right 42mm case diameter, and we also love the fact that there’s a limited-edition upgrade of the same silhouette, one featuring an 18K red-gold bezel.

Opt for the original stainless steel version for $4,380, or go big with the rose gold update for $5,225, but know that you’re getting a watch that’s every bit as adventure-minded and sustainable as can be. 

BREITLING SUPEROCEAN HERITAGE 57 OUTERKNOWN Rose Gold (5)

No image description

nat-geo-provided-Yellowknife GettyImages-903175192
Travel

National Geographic Reveals 'Best of the World 2021' Travel List

The Undertaker Promo
Entertainment

The Undertaker's $1,000 Cameo Videos Go Viral After WWE Retirement

bang-olufsen-beovision-1
Gear

Bang & Olufsen's Beovision Contour TV Is Here to Upgrade Your Home Entertainment Game

Supercars_ A Century of Spectacle and Speed Promo Split
Rides

Inside a Century of Spectacle and Speed

Walter Siegl Ducati 1098 Promo
Rides

Custom Bike Builder Walt Siegl Crafted The Ultimate Ducati Superbike

BREITLING SUPEROCEAN HERITAGE 57 OUTERKNOWN Rose Gold Promo
Style

Breitling and Kelly Slater's Outerknown Create Stunning Sea Watch

Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy in Coming to America
Entertainment

Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' Moves Amazon Release Date to 2021

Hulk Hogan Chris Hemsworth
Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth Gets Totally Shredded As He Prepares To Play Hulk Hogan In Biopic

Michael Milken Promo
News

How Wall Street Legend Michael Milken Became One of the Most Influential Financiers Ever